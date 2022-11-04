Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
TMZ.com
Megan Thee Stallion Says Physically and Emotionally Exhausted, Taking Break
Megan Thee Stallion is gonna take a break ... because she says she's both physically and emotionally spent. Megan pulled double duty on 'SNL' Saturday night as host and musical guest, but before the show went live she told her fans, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Her Los Angeles Home Is Reportedly Robbed
Watch: Cara Delevingne Explains "Odd" Behavior Around Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion is looking on the bright side. Soon after TMZ reported that the rapper's Los Angeles home was broken into, Meg seemingly shared her reaction on Twitter. "Wow," she said on Oct. 14. "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe."
NME
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay and more sign petition to stop rap lyrics being used as evidence in US courts
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Future are among acts and industry firms urging the US legal system to restrict rap lyrics being used in trial evidence. ‘Art on Trial: Protect Black Art‘ is a new open letter that’s been signed by artists alongside three major...
Kanye West Claims Diddy and Drake Fought During a Yeezy Fashion Show and Jay-Z Broke It Up
UPDATE (Oct. 27):. Kanye West apologized to the Jewish community during his recent interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast. "I'm sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person, Ye said at the 2:21:50-mark of the interview below, which aired on Oct. 24. "I'm sorry for the way that made you feel. And I'm sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers."
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Drake For ‘Circo Loco’ Lyrics Insinuating She Lied About Being Shot–‘Stop Using My Shooting for Clout’
For unknown reasons, a Canadian rapper decided to messily make a mockery of a woman’s assault claims on his new project. Last night Drake and 21 Savage released their joint album Her Loss and everyone joined around the social media campfire to listen. The album was immediately met with praise because of Drake’s return to rapping bars, but when fans took a deep dive into the lyrics, they noticed that he dissed several people and things.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Drake Down After ‘Circo Loco’ Insult
Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album, Her Loss, dropped early morning Friday. The new record, with multiple songs referencing women, appears to take a jab at one of the most celebrated rappers in the game, Megan Thee Stallion. In opening lines of the first verse in “Circo Loco,” Drake raps, “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.” Fans immediately pointed out that the line seemed to reference a July 2020 shooting allegedly at the hands of Tory Lanez, a recording artist and former friend of Megan’s. Megan...
blavity.com
Altercation With August Alsina Lands Tory Lanez On House Arrest Until His Megan Thee Stallion Trial Date
A Los Angeles judge has placed Tory Lanez on house arrest until his trial against Megan Thee Stallion begins, TMZ reports. However, the reason why Lanez was ordered to stay in his home has very little to do with the Houston hottie herself. Superior Court Judge David Herriford ruled on...
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
A.V. Club
Drake—lacking creativity and common courtesy—takes a jab at Megan Thee Stallion in new album Her Loss
Looking for attention and a few misogynistic-laced laughs, Drake seems to make a joke at the expense of Megan Thee Stallion in the song “Circo Loco” from his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. The lyric in question apparently references the alleged shooting incident between Megan and fellow rapper Tory Lanez from 2020.
BBC
Migos rapper Takeoff killed by 'stray bullet', record label claims
Migos rapper Takeoff was killed by a "stray bullet", his record company has claimed in a statement. The 28-year-old, Grammy-nominated musician died on Tuesday in a shooting at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Paying tribute, his record label said in a statement: "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has...
Bustle
Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Accused Drake Of Using Her “Shooting For Clout”
Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t just going to take an “L” after a suspected Drake diss on Her Loss. On the Canadian rapper’s new joint album with 21 Savage, he seemingly questions the validity of Megan’s claim that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot outside of a Los Angeles party in July 2020. “This b*tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion,” Drake raps on their “Circo Loco” track. (Lanez has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and is currently awaiting trial.)
