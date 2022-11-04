ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russell Dickerson Stays True To Himself With Self-Titled Album Filled With His ‘Favorite Songs’ (Exclusive)

Russell Dickerson’s highly-anticipated third studio album, featuring PLATINUM certified hit single “She Likes It,” is out today! The country star sat down with HollywoodLife.com for an EXCLUSIVE interview about the self-titled record, and curating a collection of his “15 favorite songs” for the project. “There were a million to choose from, and instead of approaching it as this ‘grandiose, thematic’ thing, I just wanted this album to be my 15 favorite songs,” Russell explained. “That’s kind of the self-titled vibe for me. I could have called it ‘Blame It On Being Young,’ and it could have been a bunch of nostalgic songs, and there are songs on there like that. But it’s just like, Russell Dickerson is here. Here’s 15 songs, and it’s just my 15 favorites.”
‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Releases New Song “Small Town Story”

American Idol Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery has just released a new song called “Small Town Story.” The track appears on the deluxe edition of McCreery’s fifth studio album Same Truck, out November 18. Scotty McCreery Releases New Song “Small Town Story”. “Small Town Story” is...
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT

George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised

The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform

Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash

What a tribute. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena […] The post CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Steve Earle, & More Cover Rolling Stones On New Tribute Album

A bunch of big country names including Eric Church, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, and Ashley McBryde have contributed to a forthcoming new Rolling Stones tribute album. According to its pre-save link, Stoned Cold Country is due out March 17, and tonight we get to hear the LP’s first single: “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” by Brothers Osborne and the War And Treaty.
Wynonna Judd Shines at The Judd's Final Tribute Concert for Late Mother Naomi

Wynonna Judd shined in black during The Judds: Love Is Alive final concert Thursday night, which honored her late mother, Naomi Judd. Wynonna -- who has been wearing black at many of the public appearances she's made since her mother's death in April -- dressed head-to-toe in the color, topping a pair of velvet bellbottoms with a blouse that featured fringe detailing. While on the carpet, she coupled the look with a glittery duster, rounding out her ensemble with a pair of lace gloves, wearing her trademark wavy red locks down and flowing.
