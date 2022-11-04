Read full article on original website
Dayton nonprofit donates $200K to expand local pilot program aiding pregnant women
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton nonprofit is extending a sizable donation to expand a local pilot program providing assistance and stabilization services to pregnant women experiencing housing insecurity. The program was previously piloted in Columbus. Healthy Beginnings at Home, currently being piloted in Dayton and Montgomery County,...
Veterans Day ceremonies in the Miami Valley
Veterans Day Program - The Civil War's George Sprecher. Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, 12 W. George St., Arcanum. Miami Valley Military History Museum, 4 E. Main St., Fairborn. MVCTC Veterans Day Ceremony - 9:45 am-12 pm. Miami Valley Career Technology Center, 6800 Hoke Road, Clayton. Greenville Veterans Day Ceremony...
The Wizard of Za joins restaurant lineup on Brown Street
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Another new restaurant is heading to Brown Street, right by the University of Dayton. The Wizard of Za will open on Tuesday, November 15. The pizza eatery opened its first location in 2020 in Columbus, where it quickly grew to become a Sicilian-style staple and was voted "Best New Restaurant" in its first year.
Premium electric bike retailer eyes Dayton for second location
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A premium electric bike shop is looking to expand its reach to the Dayton area with a second store. The expansion is the first of two that are on the horizon for the business owners. Pedego Electric Bikes, a non-franchise brick and mortar electric...
Dayton Train Show brings in train enthusiasts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Train Show is celebrated 46 years of fun on Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The show is one of the oldest and largest model railroad shows in the mid-west featuring displays with hundreds of dealer tables, learning stations and even a train children could ride.
Local 'gangster rapper' sought in connection to highway shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for help finding a suspect in a shooting along US 35 at Steve Whalen Boulevard. Dayton Police say that about 4:45 p.m. Nov. 1, two men shot at another vehicle along US 35. The person in the vehicle that was damaged in the shooting was able to take photos of the suspects.
Election turnout higher than expected in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Elections officials say voter turnout was a little higher than expected today in Montgomery County. Good Day Dayton Host Tej Joshi spoke today with Jeff Rezabek, director of the Montgomery County Board of Election. Rezabek said workers there have been at it since about 5 a.m. this morning, coordinating with the polling locations throughout the county.
RTA providing free rides to polls on Election Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Election day is Tuesday, November 8 and the Greater Dayton RTA wants to help residents get out and vote. The RTA will be providing free rides system-wide to ensure access for everyone who chooses to exercise their right to vote in the national election. These free rides apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services.
Miami to wear special helmets, uniforms to honor relationship with Miami Tribe of Oklahoma
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Miami University football team looks to make it two wins in a row as it welcomes the Ohio Bobcats for a Tuesday night showdown in Oxford. The RedHawks will wear special helmets and uniforms that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the relationship between the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and Miami University.
Fire crews on scene of two house fires on Alaska Street
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are fighting a working fire in two homes on Alaska Street in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that both homes have been evacuated and there have been no transports to the hospital at this time. Dispatch says that AES has been contacted to turn...
Dayton men's basketball takes season opener
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton men's basketball opened the 2022-23 season Monday with a 73-46 win over Lindenwood at University of Dayton Arena. There was history with the first basket of the game from Mike Sharavjamts, the first Mongolian to receive a Division I athletic scholarship and play in a Division I basketball game. Sharavjamts finished with 10 points, one of five flyers to finish with double figures.
Three new manatees welcomed to Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed three new inhabitants to its Manatee Springs. Manatees Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were orphaned and have been receiving critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park for the past year. The zoo says they are now well enough to begin second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.
Sites, matchups confirmed for football regional semifinals
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The high school football playoffs have moved into the third round, with 14 area teams still in the running for a state championship in their respective divisions. On Sunday, the OHSAA confirmed game times and locations for the regional semifinal matchups. All matchups will be at...
Ohio State Highway Patrol release names in Preble County fatal crash
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead and two injured after a two vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Preble County on Saturday. Jason Buckley, 45, of Lewisburg was driving a Chevrolet Traverse on U.S. 40 when his vehicle went left of center, and struck a Toyota Yaris driven by Curtis Albright 41, of Cambridge City, Indiana., according to the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers stated the accident happened at 1 p.m. on U.S. near Crescent Road.
North Carolina man accused of killing his father in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A North Carolina man is behind bars in Clark County, accused of killing his father. Springfield Police say Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, was arrested on a charge of murder early Monday morning. Investigators say he shot his father, 64-year-old Kevin D. Votaw, of Springfield. Police say...
