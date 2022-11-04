DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for help finding a suspect in a shooting along US 35 at Steve Whalen Boulevard. Dayton Police say that about 4:45 p.m. Nov. 1, two men shot at another vehicle along US 35. The person in the vehicle that was damaged in the shooting was able to take photos of the suspects.

