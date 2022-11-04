Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
Niner Times
Charlotte men's basketball begins season with home contest against Coppin State
The Charlotte men's basketball team kicks off the season by hosting Coppin State on Monday, Nov. 7. The 49ers are looking to start 1-0 for the second consecutive season. Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team is excited to be back. "We are excited to be back in our space,"...
Penn State sets school record for threes, cruises by Winthrop
Jalen Pickett scored 23 points and Andrew Funk made six 3-pointers en route to 22 points Monday as Penn State
WBTV
CMPD, SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit is at the scene of a barricaded subject. According to police, the SWAT team is assisting officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work to de-escalate the situation peacefully. Download the...
Niner Times
Organization of African Students celebrates ‘Culture Appreciation Week’ at UNC Charlotte
Enny Ogunyemi, the event coordinator for the Organization of African students, will host all events for 'Culture Appreciation Week' on campus from Nov. 7-10. "Our main goal besides having fun is to make people know that we're here," says Ogunyemi. "We have over 400 organizations at UNC Charlotte, and we don't know many of them. We have so many organizations on campus, and I hope someone can get these beautiful organizations to work together."
WBTV
Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
Niner Times
Opinion: We should advocate for sustainability on campus
UNC Charlotte hosted the Charlotte Youth Climate Change symposium, bringing together faculty, students and community members to advocate for a climate-healthy Charlotte on Nov. 4. Dr. Mike Lizotte, our University Sustainability Officer, spoke on his role in supporting sustainable and cost-effective infrastructure decisions that the university could make. For example, reusing the material of old buildings or using timed lighting in rooms. However, it can not and should not be just faculty advocating these ideas. Being sustainable is crucial, and we, as students, must educate ourselves and advocate for sustainable projects on campus.
Niner Times
Midas Magazine and Nova Literary-Arts Magazine receive national recognition
At the MediaFest22 convention in Washington D.C., UNC Charlotte's Midas Magazine and Nova Literary-Arts Magazine each received national recognition for their 2021-22 publications. Both publications won design Pinnacle Awards from the College Media Association (CMA) and were honored in the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) Best of Show Awards. For the...
Niner Times
Charlie Kirk speaks at UNC Charlotte
Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, spoke at the Popp Martin Student Union at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. The event took place in the third-floor ballroom, where he talked about social media, capitalism, Ukraine and abortion. Outside this event, people responded with an opposing message outside the Student Union in a gathering and on the staircase leading to the third floor.
Niner Times
Dear Niner Times: What should I consider before going to therapy?
There are many factors to consider when it comes to deciding whether or not to attend therapy. Many college students have busy schedules. With the semester wrapping up, it is easy to feel overloaded with many assignments, tests and projects. Along with academic obligations, there are other factors, such as our personal lives, work lives and mental health.
mytjnow.com
Suspect found in case involving two people dead inside Fort Mill home
On Oct 6, a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two people inside a Fort Mill home was arrested by York County detectives. According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Paul Eugene Bumgardner, was arrested around 8:00 p.m. in his Gastonia residence. The 45-year-old is suspected of the killing of 2 people inside a home located on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. A request for a well-being check inside the residence is what initially lead the officers to find two adults deceased. The two adults’ identities are still not publicly released.
Comments / 0