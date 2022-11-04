UNC Charlotte hosted the Charlotte Youth Climate Change symposium, bringing together faculty, students and community members to advocate for a climate-healthy Charlotte on Nov. 4. Dr. Mike Lizotte, our University Sustainability Officer, spoke on his role in supporting sustainable and cost-effective infrastructure decisions that the university could make. For example, reusing the material of old buildings or using timed lighting in rooms. However, it can not and should not be just faculty advocating these ideas. Being sustainable is crucial, and we, as students, must educate ourselves and advocate for sustainable projects on campus.

