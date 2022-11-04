ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Daily Record

Dozens of Colorado companies making it easier for employees to vote

More than 80 Colorado companies are encouraging their employees to vote by taking part in Time To Vote — a nonpartisan movement aimed at boosting voter participation in the U.S. The 2020 general election saw record voter turnout, with more than 158.4 million Americans casting their ballots for Joe...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The Colorado Sun spoke to unaffiliated voters in Lauren Boebert’s district soon after she took office. Here’s how they feel about her now.

Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. When Republican Lauren Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020, unaffiliated voters carried her to victory — and she’ll need their support again this year to win a second term. That’s...
KRQE News 13

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

More people registering as 'Decline to State' in New Mexico. More people registering as 'Decline to State' in New Mexico.
aspenpublicradio.org

Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties

Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
Aspen Daily News

Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
9NEWS

Colorado early voter turnout surpasses 1 million ballots

DENVER — Four days out from the midterm election, more than a million Colorado voters have returned their ballots, according to the Secretary of State's Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, election officials had received 1,099,847 ballots in early voting. That's a little less than 29% of all active voters in Colorado.
Craig Daily Press

Candidate Column: Heidi Ganahl for governor

I’m Heidi Ganahl, a Mom on a Mission to be your next governor, to be a voice for all of Colorado. My favorite part of campaigning is getting out into small-town Colorado. I have traveled the state for six years as a University of Colorado Regent, and for more than a year now as a candidate for governor. The more I travel our beautiful state, the more I hear loud and clear that the people in the small towns of Colorado don’t feel heard. They’re very worried about their industries, whether it’s the energy industry, cattle ranching, farming or a small businesses.
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Springs Republican Who Said Mail Ballots ‘Create Real Risk for Fraud’ Votes Her Mail Ballot Every Year

Republican Rachel Stovall, who’s running for the state Legislature in El Paso County, answered a conservative Christian voter guide questionnaire by casting doubt on Colorado’s universal mail-in ballot system, saying, “It creates a real risk for fraud.”. Stovall’s concerns about voting via mail ballots, however, apparently don’t...
KDVR.com

Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates.
ksjd.org

Oregon's newest Congressional district is a toss-up as Republicans make gains

The state of Oregon has long been a safe blue haven for Democrats. But this year Republicans are threatening upsets in races across the state. Recently, the Cook Political Report shifted Oregon's newest congressional district to a toss-up as the Republican candidate there gains momentum. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
Westword

Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It

Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
