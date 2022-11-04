ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

ksjd.org

Boebert and Frisch court voters in the Four Corners

In the run up to election day, the Four Corners region of Colorado has been getting some attention from the candidates running to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Adam Frisch appeared confident when he spoke with supporters in Durango just before the Women’s March on October 9. Frisch...

Oregon's newest Congressional district is a toss-up as Republicans make gains

The state of Oregon has long been a safe blue haven for Democrats. But this year Republicans are threatening upsets in races across the state. Recently, the Cook Political Report shifted Oregon's newest congressional district to a toss-up as the Republican candidate there gains momentum. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
OREGON STATE

