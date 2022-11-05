Hudson Valley candidates rally supporters, encourage them to go out and vote

Candidates for local and state offices did some last-minute campaigning Friday in Hastings to motivate people who already support them to cast their ballots.

Candidates who have done this before said it's pretty standard for them to concentrate on their own supporters at the end of campaigns.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Sen. Shelley Mayer were at the Westchester Manor, among a handful of other Democrats.

The group Mediterranean People & Communities held the Get Out The Vote Rally.

Republican candidates also reminded their supporters to vote.

Stewart-Cousins' Republican challenger Khris Kerr was out knocking on Republican voters' doors throughout the day.

Both Stewart-Cousins and Kerr said their strategies shifted the last week before an election.

"People want to know what you stand for. People want to know what you can bring to the table. People want to know that their voice matters. That's what's going to be told to them again and again over the next few days. Get out and vote!" Stewart-Cousins said.

"We're trying to just tell everybody to get out to vote. What happens consistently with Republicans is that they wait until the last day. Every vote counts. Something could happen the last day," Kerr said.