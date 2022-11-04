Read full article on original website
▶️ 2 Forest Service roads closed after snow; Some trails temporarily closed
The Deschutes National Forest announced Monday morning it was closing two forest service roads, noting that they are not plowed or maintained for winter conditions. DNF said the gate on FS Road 16 at Upper Three Creek Lake SnoPark was being closed. There’s about eight inches of snow at the SnoPark. DNF also said it was closing the gate on FS Road 4603 to Tumalo Falls.
Dozens attend first day of ‘Human Experience in Oregon Great Basin’ symposium at OSU-Cascades
Saturday was the first day of a weekend symposium focusing on the history of humans in the Great Basin region in Oregon. Which continues Sunday at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend. There were about a dozen speakers, including tribal knowledge-holders, anthropologists, and archaeologists.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years
Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
BLM begins hazardous fuels reduction project on over 600 acres adjacent to Crooked River Ranch
The Prineville District, Bureau of Land Management has begun thinning work on 622 acres of juniper in the Steelhead Falls Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project area, adjacent to the community of Crooked River Ranch. The post BLM begins hazardous fuels reduction project on over 600 acres adjacent to Crooked River Ranch appeared first on KTVZ.
Central Oregon outpacing most of state in returning ballots; 1 day left
With a little more than 24 hours left before ballots are due in Oregon’s election, Central Oregon is outpacing the most of the state in terms of turning in their ballots. Ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in a drop box or postmarked anytime Tuesday. As of 11:30...
▶️ Central Oregon seniors share how they would spend $1.9B Powerball jackpot
(UPDATE: The final total for the Powerball drawing was $2.04 billion. Someone in California won the jackpot.) Monday night’s Powerball drawing could land a lucky winner with a record $1.9 billion, and some of our local seniors weighed in on how they would spend the money. Last week, Central...
Winner chosen for the Pro-Am People’s Choice Tasing at Boneyard Pub in Bend
The Boneyard Pub was packed with people for the finale of the Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Competition. The event was put on by the Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization and Boneyard Pub on Saturday. People washed down their food with a selection of 10 beers -- served in two flights of five beers each. The competition consisted of local homebrewers and breweries in Central Oregon.
Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K
Central Oregon has seen home prices rising fast in recent years, but the latest monthly report from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group is more evidence the region is not immune to the market forces, from inflation to rising interest rates, that have sent prices falling elsewhere. The post Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend City Council considers making Home Energy Score mandatory, gaining opposition
The Home Energy Score encourages greater energy-saving changes, but the downside is high costs. The post Bend City Council considers making Home Energy Score mandatory, gaining opposition appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend’s annual Witches Paddle: photo gallery
The witches arrived at the fourth annual Bend Witches Paddle at 3 p.m. on Halloween. Witches, warlocks and dogs floated down the river, with sounds of cackling in the crisp air. The witches paddled for a fundraiser in support of MountainStar Relief Nursery with all proceeds going towards the organization. MountainStar Family Relief Nursery is a non-profit organization working directly to help prevent child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed. The fundraising team was collecting diapers, gas cards and grocery cards at the event.
Hundreds take part in Lord’s Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church, a family tradition since 1947
New salon opens in Bend; seeking workers to keep up with demand
Velvetgoldmine Collective is a new salon business in southwest Bend that opened back in June. It’s a carbon-neutral salon that recycles everything it uses. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
FAITH: Are we that different?
I know there are things in the Word of God that we each interpret differently, but there is much on which we can all agree as wellAmos 3:3 Can two walk together, except they be agreed? I am coming up on my anniversary date as a pastor here in Prineville. December will mark 41 years. My, how things have changed in that amount of time. What was once pasturelands are shopping centers, a high School, parking lots. Where city hall sits was once a mom-and-pop grocery store and a Texaco station across the lot. Some things are still the...
▶️ Is the new Bend Costco dead?
The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
Bend theft leaves pickup ‘unusable’; city sees more than 40 car thefts, break-ins in past month
Car thefts and car break-ins in Bend are keeping police busy, and have victims dealing with the aftermath. The post Bend theft leaves pickup ‘unusable’; city sees more than 40 car thefts, break-ins in past month appeared first on KTVZ.
La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute
A report of an active shooter near a La Pine bowling alley brought numerous police from several agencies rushing to the scene Friday evening, but it turned out to be a La Pine man who’d been in a pool-game dispute who went outside, got a gun from his vehicle and fired shots in the air, officials said. The post La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
Victims frustrated after several car thefts and break-ins in Bend; couple arrested
In the past few weeks, there were several car thefts and break-ins around Bend. Two people have been arrested in connection with the crimes, but the victims are still left dealing with the aftermath The post Victims frustrated after several car thefts and break-ins in Bend; couple arrested appeared first on KTVZ.
La Pine Man Arrested After Firing Shots
A La Pine man was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air in La Pine. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 4, 2022 at approximately 5:37 PM the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to Shandy’s Bowl and Play in La Pine for a reported active shooter. Upon arrival deputies quickly detained a subject that was reported to be involved in the incident. Deputies contacted those in and around the bowling alley and determined the incident was not an active shooter situation and no one was injured.
Accused man’s fiancée testifies in Bend murder trial, as prosecutors hone in on perceived threat
Prosecutors called Ian Cranston’s fiancée to the stand Friday as a key witness to the 2021 shooting and killing of Barry Washington Jr. in Bend. The prosecution — using Allison Butler’s testimony and cellphone footage she took of the shooting — attempted to shape their argument that Cranston was not actively threatened when he fired the bullet outside a bar in downtown Bend that killed Washington.
