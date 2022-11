DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months. Detectives testified before a grand jury on Monday before the panel returned a total of 19 indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr. Jonathan Starr, the boy’s […]

LEXINGTON, NC ・ 28 MINUTES AGO