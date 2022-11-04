Read full article on original website
Related
This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows
SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
Texas Elections: Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in polls as race for Texas governor barrels toward finish line
AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest race in Texas will soon be decided. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will cast their ballots to decide who will be victorious in the race for Texas governor: Republican incumbent Greg Abbott or Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The race has been...
Here are all the confirmed North Texas tornadoes, their EF rating and path
DALLAS — Severe weather led to a several tornadoes in the North Texas region on Friday. As of Monday morning, we now know of at least four confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Unless some new information comes out, storm surveys have finished for this event. There...
Texas Elections: Incumbent Ken Paxton, Rochelle Garza face off in Texas Attorney General race
HOUSTON — Election Day is right around the corner and the Texas Attorney General's seat is up for grabs. Political newcomer Rochelle Garza is hoping to knock two-term Ken Paxton out of his position, but the battle has proven to be a challenge. Who is Ken Paxton?. Republican Paxton...
Texas Elections: Inside the races for comptroller and agriculture, land and railroad commissioners
TEXAS, USA — In addition to high-profile races that all Texans will be voting in during this midterm election – including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general – a number of other positions with statewide implications are up for grabs. Read more about those four races below,...
Party chairman expects red wave to wash over South Texas
TEXAS, USA — The Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas is confident heading into Election Day. The latest poll shows Republicans maintaining, or even increasing, their leads in all statewide races. And there is growing evidence that Republicans could not only win in South Texas, a historically reliable Democratic stronghold, but win big.
Texas governor candidates Abbott, O'Rourke will spend election night in border towns
DALLAS — The candidates for Texas governor have chosen where they will be on election night Tuesday -- along the southern border. Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security a focal point of his reelection campaign. And the border is where his campaign will end. The incumbent spent the...
Texas Elections: Dan Patrick and Mike Collier face off in Lieutenant Governor race
TEXAS, USA — Among this year's most high-profile midterm election races is the showdown for Texas' lieutenant governor between incumbent Republican Dan Patrick and his Democratic challenger Mike Collier. Who is Dan Patrick?. Patrick was first elected lieutenant governor in the 2014 midterm election and is seeking his third...
Election 2022: Michelle Vallejo, Monica De La Cruz compete for open seat in US House District 15
SAN ANTONIO — Republican Monica De La Cruz continues leading Democrat Michelle Vallejo as they compete to represent a redrawn congressional district that would have voted for former President Donald Trump by 2.8 percentage points in 2020. While Democrats have controlled the region for decades, Republicans are hoping De La Cruz is able to ride ongoing economic concerns to victory.
APD searching for missing 76-year-old man
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in finding a missing 76-year-old man. Paul Patterson was reported missing at around 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 7 after he was last seen at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 leaving a medical facility near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane. A Silver Alert has been issued.
Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
Nonprofit group sending pizza to the polls nationwide
AUSTIN, Texas — One national nonprofit organization is working to keep voters fed this Election Day. The group is called Pizza to the Polls. It relies on donations to get pizzas delivered to polling locations with a wait time of an hour or longer. "Our mission is to deliver...
Check out LEGOLAND's huge pumpkin build made of 15,000 LEGOS
SAN ANTONIO — In honor of National Pumpkin Day, LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio showed off their huge piece of artwork. Their master model builder, Kevin, spent 75 hours designing and building Texas's largest LEGO pumpkin. The pumpkin stands at seven and a half feet tall, and it's also...
Easy to remember workout to get you moving
Gigi Isaac is a coach and instructor at Life Time Fitness in San Antonio. She's demonstrating a workout you can try out!
Local family goes on Family Feud! | Great Day SA
Meet the local family that represented San Antonio on Family Feud! Hear about their experience and how they got on the show!
AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old San Antonio girl last seen late August
Authorities suspect Joanna Luna was taken by Richard "Xavier" Rodriguez, 17. SAPD said the truck has been found. Luna was last seen on August 20.
Election 2022: Can Henry Cuellar clear one more hurdle to win re-election?
SAN ANTONIO — Democrat Henry Cuellar continues to hold a statewide edge over Republican Cassy Garcia in the campaign for Congressional District 28, though the lead is shrinking. He has 57% of the vote, with 41% of Texas's polling locations reporting results. Cuellar, the incumbent, also maintains an edge...
Deadly tornadoes: Search and rescue efforts continue across three states
At least two people were killed. And in Oklahoma, people are still missing.
ESPN College GameDay coming back to Austin for Texas-TCU game
AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN's College GameDay is coming back to the Forty Acres for the second time this season. The news came early Sunday morning that it's headed back to Austin for the Week 11 Texas-TCU matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this coming Saturday, Nov. 12. It...
Diabetes Awareness Month | Great Day SA
Get on the right foot of your health and hear how you should take care of your feet especially if your diabetic! Segment Sponsor: University Health System.
