Texas State

KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Party chairman expects red wave to wash over South Texas

TEXAS, USA — The Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas is confident heading into Election Day. The latest poll shows Republicans maintaining, or even increasing, their leads in all statewide races. And there is growing evidence that Republicans could not only win in South Texas, a historically reliable Democratic stronghold, but win big.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Election 2022: Michelle Vallejo, Monica De La Cruz compete for open seat in US House District 15

SAN ANTONIO — Republican Monica De La Cruz continues leading Democrat Michelle Vallejo as they compete to represent a redrawn congressional district that would have voted for former President Donald Trump by 2.8 percentage points in 2020. While Democrats have controlled the region for decades, Republicans are hoping De La Cruz is able to ride ongoing economic concerns to victory.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

APD searching for missing 76-year-old man

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in finding a missing 76-year-old man. Paul Patterson was reported missing at around 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 7 after he was last seen at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 leaving a medical facility near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane. A Silver Alert has been issued.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Nonprofit group sending pizza to the polls nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas — One national nonprofit organization is working to keep voters fed this Election Day. The group is called Pizza to the Polls. It relies on donations to get pizzas delivered to polling locations with a wait time of an hour or longer. "Our mission is to deliver...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Check out LEGOLAND's huge pumpkin build made of 15,000 LEGOS

SAN ANTONIO — In honor of National Pumpkin Day, LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio showed off their huge piece of artwork. Their master model builder, Kevin, spent 75 hours designing and building Texas's largest LEGO pumpkin. The pumpkin stands at seven and a half feet tall, and it's also...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Election 2022: Can Henry Cuellar clear one more hurdle to win re-election?

SAN ANTONIO — Democrat Henry Cuellar continues to hold a statewide edge over Republican Cassy Garcia in the campaign for Congressional District 28, though the lead is shrinking. He has 57% of the vote, with 41% of Texas's polling locations reporting results. Cuellar, the incumbent, also maintains an edge...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

ESPN College GameDay coming back to Austin for Texas-TCU game

AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN's College GameDay is coming back to the Forty Acres for the second time this season. The news came early Sunday morning that it's headed back to Austin for the Week 11 Texas-TCU matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this coming Saturday, Nov. 12. It...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Diabetes Awareness Month | Great Day SA

Get on the right foot of your health and hear how you should take care of your feet especially if your diabetic! Segment Sponsor: University Health System.

