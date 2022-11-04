Russell Dickerson’s highly-anticipated third studio album, featuring PLATINUM certified hit single “She Likes It,” is out today! The country star sat down with HollywoodLife.com for an EXCLUSIVE interview about the self-titled record, and curating a collection of his “15 favorite songs” for the project. “There were a million to choose from, and instead of approaching it as this ‘grandiose, thematic’ thing, I just wanted this album to be my 15 favorite songs,” Russell explained. “That’s kind of the self-titled vibe for me. I could have called it ‘Blame It On Being Young,’ and it could have been a bunch of nostalgic songs, and there are songs on there like that. But it’s just like, Russell Dickerson is here. Here’s 15 songs, and it’s just my 15 favorites.”

2 DAYS AGO