Russell Dickerson Stays True To Himself With Self-Titled Album Filled With His ‘Favorite Songs’ (Exclusive)
Russell Dickerson’s highly-anticipated third studio album, featuring PLATINUM certified hit single “She Likes It,” is out today! The country star sat down with HollywoodLife.com for an EXCLUSIVE interview about the self-titled record, and curating a collection of his “15 favorite songs” for the project. “There were a million to choose from, and instead of approaching it as this ‘grandiose, thematic’ thing, I just wanted this album to be my 15 favorite songs,” Russell explained. “That’s kind of the self-titled vibe for me. I could have called it ‘Blame It On Being Young,’ and it could have been a bunch of nostalgic songs, and there are songs on there like that. But it’s just like, Russell Dickerson is here. Here’s 15 songs, and it’s just my 15 favorites.”
Russell Dickerson Shares His Struggles With Being Tall
Russell Dickerson calls into the studio to talk about his new album and the potential of a kid's project.
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
CMA Awards 1995: Shania Twain Flirts With Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw, Travis Tritt And More During Performance Of “Any Man Of Mine”
I wanna be Shania Twain when I grow up. Of course, she’s the undisputed queen of pop country, and has always done things her way. And back at the 1995 CMA Awards, her unabashed confidence was on full display. She took the stage to perform her hit “Any Man...
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction. Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also...
Jason Aldean Releases First-Ever Christmas Song As Nod To 'Musical Heroes'
“The band Alabama has been really influential on my career, so it’s cool to get to give a nod to my musical heroes with the first Christmas song we’ve ever put out.”
Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then”
Looks like we have a good one coming our way. I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not a big Brantley Gilbert guy. Don’t get me wrong, “Take It Outside” gets me fired up, and hell, I may have shed a tear to “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” after my first breakup, but then he drops some garbage like “Rolex On A Redneck” or “Bottoms Up” and it ain’t my bag. For me, that Brantley Gilbert wheelhouse is […] The post Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT
George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised
The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Katy Perry and More Join 2022 CMA Awards Performance Lineup
The CMA Awards are adding even more star power to its performance lineup!. The Country Music Association announced on Tuesday a second batch of performers for the 56th Annual CMA Awards, which will air live from Nashville on Nov. 9 with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Reigning CMA entertainer...
CMT To Air Special Live At The Grand Ole Opry In Honor Of Loretta Lynn, Featuring Performances By George Strait, Tanya Tucker And More
This will be a can’t-miss program. CMT is set to air a special live from the Grand Ole Opry, Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn, in honor of the late, great Loretta Lynn. She sadly passed away a couple weeks ago at her home...
CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform
Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt added as Carolina Country Music Fest headliners
They join superstars Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen as top acts for the three-day show, which runs June 8 through June 11 in Myrtle Beach.
Cody Johnson Releasing New Live Album With Longtime Touring Band
Country star and powerhouse vocalist Cody Johnson is set to release a brand-new live album on Dec. 2, 2022. Titled Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live, the expansive 27-track project will capture Johnson’s chest-thumping live show energy alongside the musical prowess of his longtime touring band, the Rockin' CJB.
Darius Rucker Reveals Title of New Album, Says It’s a Tribute to His Mother
Darius Rucker is set to release a new studio album, and he recently elaborated on the special meaning behind the music. Called Carolyn’s Boy, the project is a tribute to the singer’s late mother. “At the end of the day, I’m really still just Carolyn’s boy,” Darius said in an interview on TODAY. He also showed cover art for his project, which is a black-and-white image of his mom.
Mike Ryan Recently Opened for Morgan Wallen + He Still Isn’t Over It
Country music’s independent phenomenon Mike Ryan is the kind of guy who doesn’t get bothered by much. But as he stepped on stage at Globe Life Field in October as an opener for Morgan Wallen on his recent Dangerous Tour, the Texas native admits he was a bit of a mess.
Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Steve Earle, & More Cover Rolling Stones On New Tribute Album
A bunch of big country names including Eric Church, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, and Ashley McBryde have contributed to a forthcoming new Rolling Stones tribute album. According to its pre-save link, Stoned Cold Country is due out March 17, and tonight we get to hear the LP’s first single: “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” by Brothers Osborne and the War And Treaty.
Wynonna Judd Shines at The Judd's Final Tribute Concert for Late Mother Naomi
Wynonna Judd shined in black during The Judds: Love Is Alive final concert Thursday night, which honored her late mother, Naomi Judd. Wynonna -- who has been wearing black at many of the public appearances she's made since her mother's death in April -- dressed head-to-toe in the color, topping a pair of velvet bellbottoms with a blouse that featured fringe detailing. While on the carpet, she coupled the look with a glittery duster, rounding out her ensemble with a pair of lace gloves, wearing her trademark wavy red locks down and flowing.
