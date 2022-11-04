ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2012: Tim Allen Awkwardly Tells Blake Shelton He Wants To Sleep With The Blonde On Stage… Miranda Lambert

With the CMA Awards coming up in a week and a half, it’s time to look back on some of the greatest moments, and most awkward moments, from years past. We’ve showed you Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices” in honor of the great George Jones, and earlier we took it back to 1975 for Waylon Jennings’ acceptance speech and Charlie Rich burning his note card.
Variety

Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special

As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
Wide Open Country

Wynonna Crowns Ashley McBryde 'The Next Generation of Greatness' at The Judds' Final Concert

An impressive cast of country artists joined Wynonna to celebrate the songs of her late mother, Naomi Judd, during Thursday night's (Nov. 3) live taping of forthcoming television special The Judds: Love Is Alive -- the Final Concert. The show took place at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.-- site of The Judds' original Farewell Concert on Dec. 4, 1991.
American Songwriter

Reba McEntire, Katy Perry, The Black Keys and More to Perform at 2022 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry, The Black Keys, and Luke Combs are just a handful of the artists lined up to perform at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9. Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the CMA Awards will air live from The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with reigning Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Combs set to perform his new single “The Kind of Love We Make,” off his most recent album Growin’ Up.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2014: Kacey Musgraves And Loretta Lynn Team Up For Awesome Duet Of “You’re Lookin’ At Country”

Here’s to Loretta Lynn. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena during the show with his Grammy […] The post CMA Awards 2014: Kacey Musgraves And Loretta Lynn Team Up For Awesome Duet Of “You’re Lookin’ At Country” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
