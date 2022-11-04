Read full article on original website
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
CMA Awards 2012: Tim Allen Awkwardly Tells Blake Shelton He Wants To Sleep With The Blonde On Stage… Miranda Lambert
With the CMA Awards coming up in a week and a half, it’s time to look back on some of the greatest moments, and most awkward moments, from years past. We’ve showed you Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices” in honor of the great George Jones, and earlier we took it back to 1975 for Waylon Jennings’ acceptance speech and Charlie Rich burning his note card.
Crowd Boos After Jason Aldean Teases Guest Appearance From Maren Morris At Nashville Concert, Brings Out Morgan Wallen Instead
I think it’s safe to say that Jason Aldean probably isn’t a big fan of Maren Morris. And apparently his fans aren’t either. The feud between Aldean and Morris actually started when Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared a video to Instagram of her trying some of her beauty products with the caption:
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics With Family at CMT Artists of the Year
Alan Jackson was presented the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony which was taped in Nashville on Wednesday. His daughter Mattie shared some photos from the event. Check out her behind-the-scenes shots below. “Best way to celebrate [Alan Jackson] is all dolled...
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
CMA Awards Add Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde And More As Performers
The 56th Annual CMA Awards are right around the corner. Miss Lainey Wilson leads the pack with six nominations in total, and coming in right behind her with five each is Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, and producer Shane McAnally. Cody Johnson notably came away with four nominations, and Luke Combs scored three.
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
Luke Bryan Stopping by ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ Ahead of CMA Awards
Country artists and fans are gearing up for the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9) on ABC, and there are plenty of exciting programs on ABC and ESPN in the days leading up to the show. CMA Week officially kicks off with On the Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA...
Wynonna Crowns Ashley McBryde 'The Next Generation of Greatness' at The Judds' Final Concert
An impressive cast of country artists joined Wynonna to celebrate the songs of her late mother, Naomi Judd, during Thursday night's (Nov. 3) live taping of forthcoming television special The Judds: Love Is Alive -- the Final Concert. The show took place at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.-- site of The Judds' original Farewell Concert on Dec. 4, 1991.
Reba McEntire, Katy Perry, The Black Keys and More to Perform at 2022 CMA Awards
Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry, The Black Keys, and Luke Combs are just a handful of the artists lined up to perform at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9. Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the CMA Awards will air live from The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with reigning Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Combs set to perform his new single “The Kind of Love We Make,” off his most recent album Growin’ Up.
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
2022 CMA Awards: How to Watch and Who’s Presenting
Here's how country music fans can watch the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. The award show will take place on Nov. 9.
CMA Awards 2014: Kacey Musgraves And Loretta Lynn Team Up For Awesome Duet Of “You’re Lookin’ At Country”
Here’s to Loretta Lynn. With the CMA Awards right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show. There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena during the show with his Grammy […] The post CMA Awards 2014: Kacey Musgraves And Loretta Lynn Team Up For Awesome Duet Of “You’re Lookin’ At Country” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Devin Dawson Reveals He’s Been Dealing With a Vocal Condition
It's been more than a year since Devin Dawson released his last collection of music with 2021's Pink Slip, and apart from a handful of posts, the singer has been mostly quiet on social media this year, too. In a new interview with SiriusXM the Highway's Storme Warren, Dawson explains...
