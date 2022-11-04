ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Fan Turns AMD Project Quantum Prototype Into a Real PC with 3D-Printed Parts

During E3 2015 in Los Angeles, AMD Project Quantum was revealed and it was touted as the best PC for a virtual reality experience. The concept was based on their Fiji GPU, with just a few prototypes built for internal use at AMD headquarters. ‘Stand Up Gamer’ is one fan who decided to make this concept into a reality.
techeblog.com

Devialet Mania Portable Speaker Costs $790, Boasts 360-Degree Audio for Metamorphic Sound

There’s the ultra pricey Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro speaker, and then the Devialet Mania. At $790 USD, this portable speaker is no bargain itself, but does boast 360-degree audio, thanks to four full-range drivers and two subwoofers working together with Active Stereo Calibration acoustic mapping technology. This setup...
techeblog.com

Metal Gear Solid 2 The Substance of Subsistence Mod Adds a Third-Person View

First-person shooters are nothing new, but playing Metal Gear Solid 2 in third-person most certainly is. Aside from the third person camera view, the mod also adds game controls from Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence. However, developing the mod required ‘oct0xor’ to revers engineer and rewrite many things in the game engine.
techeblog.com

64 Bits Demakes ‘Stray’ for the Nintendo Game Boy, Complete with Green Dot Matrix Graphics

First, there was this Elden Ring SNES demake, now 64 Bits has reimagined Stray for the Nintendo Game Boy. This third-person Unreal Engine 4-powered adventure game was originally released on the PS4 / 5 and PC platforms earlier this year, with players controlilng a stray cat who travels by leaping across platforms as well as climbing obstacles.
techeblog.com

BMW ///M Mixed Reality Experience Immerses Drivers and Their Vehicles in a Virtual World

Microsoft’s Mesh may be more practical, but the BMW ///M Mixed Reality experience actually immerses both drivers and their vehicles in a virtual world. Those attending the Web Summit in Lisbon get to try this M2 experience firsthand, which was developed by a team of BMW M engineers in collaboration with Epic Games.
techeblog.com

Twitch Streamer MissMikkaa Successfully Completes God of War Using a Dance Pad Controller

Popular Twitch streamer MissMikkaa successfully completed God of War, Valkyrie fights included, using a dance pad controller while cosplaying as Kratos. This wasn’t a straight play through, but rather one that took 55-hours of stepping, especially when fighting Sigrun, the leader of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War.
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $100, Get the Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset (Xbox) for $49.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset (Xbox) is touted as the best value for the price, and you can get one for $49.99 shipped, today only, originally $99.99. Despite its budget price, this headset still comes equipped with TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers capable of tuning highs, mids, and lows separately, resulting in brighter, clearer sound with richer trebles as well as more powerful bass. Product page.
techeblog.com

MIT and Samsung Engineers Create Tetrahertz Camera That Could be Used for Airport Security

Engineers from MIT, the University of Minnesota, and Samsung have created an innovative, low-cost camera capable of detecting terahertz pulses rapidly. It can do so with high sensitivity and at room temperature and pressure, enabling the camera to simultaneously capture information about the orientation of the waves in real-time. Due to its higher sensitivity and speed, it could be used for industrial inspection, airport security, as well as communications in the future.
techeblog.com

Fallout 4 Overhaul 2K Mod Gives the Game an HD Makeover, Available for Download Now

This Fallout 4 Overhaul 2K mod will definitely hold you over until LEGO Fallout is released some time late next year or in 2024. Installation is straightforward and it’s essentially a full texture overhaul that revamps all of the objects across the base Fallout 4 game as well as its DLCs. There’s better textures for clothes, creatures, weapons, armours, and more, with most of luxor8071’s other mods included as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy