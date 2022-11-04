Read full article on original website
Fan Turns AMD Project Quantum Prototype Into a Real PC with 3D-Printed Parts
During E3 2015 in Los Angeles, AMD Project Quantum was revealed and it was touted as the best PC for a virtual reality experience. The concept was based on their Fiji GPU, with just a few prototypes built for internal use at AMD headquarters. ‘Stand Up Gamer’ is one fan who decided to make this concept into a reality.
Starlink ends its unlimited satellite Internet data policy as download speeds keep dropping
Starting in December 2022, Starlink satellite Internet subscribers who use more than 1TB of data per month will see their speeds throttled in peak 7AM-11PM hours. Usage in the off-peak hours of 11PM-7AM doesn't count towards the allotment, as a way to coax subscribers into moving their heavy downloads during the night time.
Modder 3D Prints AMD Ryzen 7 5700G-Powered Gaming PC That is Slightly Larger Than 2 Soda Cans
Even the smallest gaming PCs are still much larger than a soda can, that is unless…you’re talking about this one by a modder who goes by ‘Msystems’. The case itself was 3D-printed and comes equipped with an ASRock DeskMini x300 motherboard, along with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU, all running on a 75W power supply unit.
Devialet Mania Portable Speaker Costs $790, Boasts 360-Degree Audio for Metamorphic Sound
There’s the ultra pricey Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro speaker, and then the Devialet Mania. At $790 USD, this portable speaker is no bargain itself, but does boast 360-degree audio, thanks to four full-range drivers and two subwoofers working together with Active Stereo Calibration acoustic mapping technology. This setup...
Metal Gear Solid 2 The Substance of Subsistence Mod Adds a Third-Person View
First-person shooters are nothing new, but playing Metal Gear Solid 2 in third-person most certainly is. Aside from the third person camera view, the mod also adds game controls from Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence. However, developing the mod required ‘oct0xor’ to revers engineer and rewrite many things in the game engine.
64 Bits Demakes ‘Stray’ for the Nintendo Game Boy, Complete with Green Dot Matrix Graphics
First, there was this Elden Ring SNES demake, now 64 Bits has reimagined Stray for the Nintendo Game Boy. This third-person Unreal Engine 4-powered adventure game was originally released on the PS4 / 5 and PC platforms earlier this year, with players controlilng a stray cat who travels by leaping across platforms as well as climbing obstacles.
BMW ///M Mixed Reality Experience Immerses Drivers and Their Vehicles in a Virtual World
Microsoft’s Mesh may be more practical, but the BMW ///M Mixed Reality experience actually immerses both drivers and their vehicles in a virtual world. Those attending the Web Summit in Lisbon get to try this M2 experience firsthand, which was developed by a team of BMW M engineers in collaboration with Epic Games.
LG Reveals the World’s First High-Resolution Stretchable Display That Can be Twisted Without Distortion
LG just revealed the world’s first high-resolution stretchable display that can not only be twisted without distortion, but also extended and folded. This 12-inch panel is the industry’s first to achieve 20% stretchability, a resolution of 100ppi, and full-color RGB, thus maximizing its potential for commercialization. In other...
Twitch Streamer MissMikkaa Successfully Completes God of War Using a Dance Pad Controller
Popular Twitch streamer MissMikkaa successfully completed God of War, Valkyrie fights included, using a dance pad controller while cosplaying as Kratos. This wasn’t a straight play through, but rather one that took 55-hours of stepping, especially when fighting Sigrun, the leader of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War.
Don’t Pay $100, Get the Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset (Xbox) for $49.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset (Xbox) is touted as the best value for the price, and you can get one for $49.99 shipped, today only, originally $99.99. Despite its budget price, this headset still comes equipped with TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers capable of tuning highs, mids, and lows separately, resulting in brighter, clearer sound with richer trebles as well as more powerful bass. Product page.
MIT and Samsung Engineers Create Tetrahertz Camera That Could be Used for Airport Security
Engineers from MIT, the University of Minnesota, and Samsung have created an innovative, low-cost camera capable of detecting terahertz pulses rapidly. It can do so with high sensitivity and at room temperature and pressure, enabling the camera to simultaneously capture information about the orientation of the waves in real-time. Due to its higher sensitivity and speed, it could be used for industrial inspection, airport security, as well as communications in the future.
Don’t Pay $499, Get the Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular] 41mm Smartwatch for $389 Shipped – Today Only
WHY APPLE WATCH SERIES 8 — Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you... CELLULAR CONNECTIVITY — Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to...
Oculus Rift Creator Palmer Luckey Reveals NerveGear VR Headset That Kills the Player if They Die In-Game
Oculus Rift creator Palmer Luckey has revealed a new kind of VR headset, one that could be fatal for its wearer if they die in-game. Called NerveGear, this VR headset basically detects the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies, and if the right one appears, three explosive modules explode, instantly frying the brain of the user.
Gamer Uses Microsoft Flight Simulator to Show What the ISS Would Look Like Orbiting Earth at 10,000-Feet
Ever wonder what the International Space Station would look like if it orbited Earth at 10,000-feet? If so, then wonder no more, as a gamer used Microsoft Flight Simulator to show us just that scenario, and it’s a lot faster than you think. Let’s just say that the ISS would complete a full orbit quicker than a modern Hollywood movie.
Fallout 4 Overhaul 2K Mod Gives the Game an HD Makeover, Available for Download Now
This Fallout 4 Overhaul 2K mod will definitely hold you over until LEGO Fallout is released some time late next year or in 2024. Installation is straightforward and it’s essentially a full texture overhaul that revamps all of the objects across the base Fallout 4 game as well as its DLCs. There’s better textures for clothes, creatures, weapons, armours, and more, with most of luxor8071’s other mods included as well.
