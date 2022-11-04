ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
Fortune

The top 5-year CD rates for November 2022

We ranked our top 10 five-year CDs for you to consider on the heels of the Fed’s latest rate increase. When you’re looking for a place to park your cash, there are several types of savings vehicles you can consider that will not only keep your money safe, but help it grow at a faster rate. One popular account type: a certificate of deposit (CD). These accounts are usually offered at most banks and credit unions and come in all shapes and sizes.
NASDAQ

The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?

If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
Daily Mail

This is what the Fed's interest rate hike means for you: Average mortgage payments will spike by more than $200 and buying a car or carrying a credit card balance will also hit you in the pocket - but savings accounts could offer returns of 2.4%

Americans are going to see yet another blow to their wallets after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth-time in a row on Wednesday. The central bank has acted aggressively in bumping interest rates this year after leaving them at near zero through the...
Business Insider

How to check your debit card balance to see how much money you have left to spend

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When you check your debit card...
CNBC

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
invezz.com

Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side

Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
NASDAQ

Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.

