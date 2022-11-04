Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005
MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
itrwrestling.com
Surprising Former WWE Star Backstage During RAW
A number of former WWE Superstars have returned to the company over the past two months. Beginning with Dakota Kai at SummerSlam, Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Mia Yim, and several others have since ventured back to the sports entertainment giant.. Though he didn’t appear...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Rampage Ratings – November 4th 2022
Once again AEW Rampage was live on November 4th, and featured match the vast majority of fans never thought they would see. There was also the small matter of boxing legend Mike Tyson making an appearance on commentary. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the November 4th edition of...
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Calls Out Company For Being Ignored
WWE star and current United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has called out the company for ignoring him. WWE has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins this month, 10 years after the Shield first graced our television screens at Survivor Series 2012. Dean...
tjrwrestling.net
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
itrwrestling.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings – November 4th 2022
The Crown Jewel 2022 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown further set the scene for the event in Saudi Arabia and was headlined by an Intercontinental title match between Rey Mysterio and champion Gunther. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE SmackDown pulled in 2,138,000 viewers with a 0.48 rating...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Natalya Shares Photo Of Her Broken Nose
On the November 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown", Natalya competed against her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler. Their battle was brief as Baszler was able to make Natalya pass out by applying the Kirifuda Clutch. With Ronda Rousey's encouragement, Baszler opted to pull down her knee pad and deliver a vicious knee strike to Natalya's face post-match.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
itrwrestling.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Incredible Story Behind Her WWE Crown Jewel Gear
In the penultimate match of WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Bianca Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship over Bayley, besting ‘The Role Model’ in a Last Woman Standing match. ‘The EST of WWE’ secured the win by trapping Bayley between either side of a ladder, subsequently sliding her underneath the turnbuckles to prevent her from escaping.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Getting Him Into Pro Wrestling
Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle have shared the ring on a number of occasions over the years in both WWE and TNA. Recently, both men have praised each other for different reasons. During a recent episode of "SHAK Wrestling", Shakiel Mahjouri informed "The All Mighty" of some praise that Angle gave Lashley.
itrwrestling.com
Honky Tonk Man’s Infamous 10-Second Loss Was Apparently Done Out Of Protest
The inaugural SummerSlam pay-per-view in 1988 is perhaps most memorable for The Ultimate Warrior’s victory of the WWF Intercontinental Championship. Warrior dethroned The Honky Tonk Man to lift the title – his first in the then-World Wrestling Federation – in a matter of seconds. He wasn’t the...
ringsidenews.com
WWE RAW Stars Set To Appear At This Week’s SmackDown Event
WWE has been going through a lot of changes in the past few months thanks to Triple H taking over as Creative head. Fans are very glad this change is going on right now as well. In fact, some WWE RAW stars are set to appear on this week’s Smackdown, to possibly mix it up as Survivor Series is on the horizon.
itrwrestling.com
Nikki Cross Throws Newly-Won 24/7 Championship In The Trash
On October 24th, Nikki Cross made a splash when she returned to WWE Raw in the main event Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Bayley. Though she initially cost Belair the match, she turned her attention to Damage CTRL after the bout, attacking all three members and leaving Bayley lying in the ring alongside Bianca Belair.
