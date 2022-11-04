Read full article on original website
‘Bows Football Final — Fresno State reaction
The latest episode of 'Bows Football Final is available online.
Hawaii’s Kate Lang selected as Big West setter of the week
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team extended their winning streak to six matches this past weekend and on Monday, Kate Lang was honored as the Big West Conference setter of the week. Lang, who earned the accolade for the second time this season, dished out 66 assists and 17 digs in victories over Long […]
Rainbow Wahine suffer heartbreaking 61-60 loss at Oregon State in season opener
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 61-60 loss at Oregon State to open their 2022-23 season. The Rainbow Wahine, who led by as many as 13 points in the first half, trailed by as many as ten in the second half but battled back behind the play of guards Lily Wahinekapu […]
King Kekaulike returns to the HHSAA tournament awaiting the winner of Nanakuli, PAC-5
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the top half of the HHSAA Division II State football tournament as King Kekaulike comes in as the No. 1 seed, awaiting the winner of Nanakuli and PAC-5. The King Kekaulike Na Ali’i finished their season as the MIL DII champs, now sitting at the top of the mountain awaiting their next opponent.
OSU women's basketball: Scott Rueck on Hawaii, WOU
OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen. Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum.
Mililani's Rodriguez leads All-OIA Western Division selections
Player of the Year: Alexis Rodriguez, Mililani, OH, Jr. Aiea: Jacie Chaviera, Falikipaame Taufa, Alexandra Ver, Tehani Yamashita. Campbell: Irie Chong, Hanalei Seui. Kapolei: Sanoe Baldomero, Marley Hartley, Shayla Lacamiento, Leila Paraoan. Leilehua: Seia Atualevao, Hannah Felisi, Tatiana Nena. Mililani: Journey DePonte, Erica Roberts. Nanakuli: Kasi Amaral, Sera Kaai, Khiana...
Rainbow Wahine volleyball stays firmly atop Big West after two wins at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team continued to sure up their number one spot in the Big West Conference this weekend with downing both Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton this weekend. On Friday, the Wahine took on rival Long Beach State — another...
Over 500 items sold during Aloha Stadium online auction
Although the future of Aloha Stadium remains up in the air, we do know that parts of it are scattered around now.
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena
Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
NextGen TV Signal Launched by Station in Honolulu
Stations in Honolulu, Hawaii, have begun the transition to NextGen TV broadcasting. Nexstar Media Group’s KHII-TV is broadcasting using the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast format. In addition to its own shows, the station is transmitting the programming from five other stations in the market using the extra capacity provided by the technology.
Increased noise in Punchbowl area for Veterans Day
The Punchbowl area around the National Cemetery of the Pacific can expect increased noise on Friday, Nov. 11.
Robot servers working at Hawaii restaurant
A local restaurant owner frustrated with staffing shortages has hired a pair of new employees. These two don't get paid, and they never have to take a break.
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Long lines across Hawaii voting centers could delay results
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters are still waiting in lines at voter service centers, even though the polls are set to close at 7 p.m. KHON2 spoke to voters at Honolulu Hale in the afternoon and there were a mix of positive and negative experiences. “I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really […]
Food 2Go — Pagoda Restaurant & Catering
We're checking out a classic food spot off Kanunu Street in Honolulu. They've been providing their guests with the local flavors of Hawai'i, warm hospitality and beautiful surroundings -- we're talking about the Pagoda Restaurant & Catering.
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
'Aggressive' Tiger shark spotted off White Plains Beach on Oahu's South Shore
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Warning signs have been posted after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot Tiger shark was spotted off White Sands Beach on Oahu’s South Shore, Monday. The shark was spotted swimming 20 to 50 yards from the shore, according to Ocean Safety officials.
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-by shooting with a so-called hydrogel gun left a Kapolei man with a welt ― and a message for the public. Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something violently hit him in the neck. “A car...
Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
