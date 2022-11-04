ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KHON2

Hawaii’s Kate Lang selected as Big West setter of the week

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team extended their winning streak to six matches this past weekend and on Monday, Kate Lang was honored as the Big West Conference setter of the week. Lang, who earned the accolade for the second time this season, dished out 66 assists and 17 digs in victories over Long […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

King Kekaulike returns to the HHSAA tournament awaiting the winner of Nanakuli, PAC-5

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the top half of the HHSAA Division II State football tournament as King Kekaulike comes in as the No. 1 seed, awaiting the winner of Nanakuli and PAC-5. The King Kekaulike Na Ali’i finished their season as the MIL DII champs, now sitting at the top of the mountain awaiting their next opponent.
WAIANAE, HI
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: Scott Rueck on Hawaii, WOU

OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen. Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum.
CORVALLIS, OR
scoringlive.com

Mililani's Rodriguez leads All-OIA Western Division selections

Player of the Year: Alexis Rodriguez, Mililani, OH, Jr. Aiea: Jacie Chaviera, Falikipaame Taufa, Alexandra Ver, Tehani Yamashita. Campbell: Irie Chong, Hanalei Seui. Kapolei: Sanoe Baldomero, Marley Hartley, Shayla Lacamiento, Leila Paraoan. Leilehua: Seia Atualevao, Hannah Felisi, Tatiana Nena. Mililani: Journey DePonte, Erica Roberts. Nanakuli: Kasi Amaral, Sera Kaai, Khiana...
MILILANI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena

Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
HAWAII STATE
nexttv.com

NextGen TV Signal Launched by Station in Honolulu

Stations in Honolulu, Hawaii, have begun the transition to NextGen TV broadcasting. Nexstar Media Group’s KHII-TV is broadcasting using the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast format. In addition to its own shows, the station is transmitting the programming from five other stations in the market using the extra capacity provided by the technology.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Long lines across Hawaii voting centers could delay results

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters are still waiting in lines at voter service centers, even though the polls are set to close at 7 p.m. KHON2 spoke to voters at Honolulu Hale in the afternoon and there were a mix of positive and negative experiences. “I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go — Pagoda Restaurant & Catering

We're checking out a classic food spot off Kanunu Street in Honolulu. They've been providing their guests with the local flavors of Hawai'i, warm hospitality and beautiful surroundings -- we're talking about the Pagoda Restaurant & Catering.
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival

Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
WAIALUA, HI
KITV.com

Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
HONOLULU, HI

