Australia’s Medibank warns that hacker may release more data
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s biggest health insurer Medibank Private Ltd, recently hit by a massive cyber hack, said on Wednesday the hacker could release more stolen data after the company refused to make ransom payments. Some names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers of international students and health claims...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea Bridge not fully operational until September 2023, says UK defence ministry
UK Ministry of Defence says only one rail track is open, and repairs will depend heavily on weather during winter months
How to Use Pre-Labeled Data for AI Algorithms With High-Quality Requirements
In machine learning, data labeling is the process of identifying objects or events on raw data (images, text files, videos, etc.) and adding one or more meaningful and informative labels to provide context so that a machine learning model can learn from it. For example, labels might indicate whether a photo contains a bird or car, which words were uttered in an audio recording, or if an x-ray contains a tumor. Data labeling is required for a variety of use cases, including computer vision, natural language processing, and speech recognition.
Leaders urged to reform finance to aid the poorest hit by the climate crisis
Mia Mottley, PM of Barbados, who, at Cop27 called again for climate justice, is devising a debt relief and loan blueprint, targeting the IMF
Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its $69 billion bid for “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard after regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Tuesday and warned about the impact of the deal. The U.S. software company, which announced the...
Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday as it extended a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff...
EU wants Airbnb, rivals to share bookings data with authorities
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies will have to share data on the number of people using their platforms under proposed EU rules, the European Commission said on Monday, in a light-touch approach to regulating this sector. The EU executive’s proposal comes as popular tourist destinations such...
New Zealand v Pakistan: T20 World Cup semi-final – live!
Over-by-over report: Will Pakistan continue their resurgence and book a place in Sunday’s final? Join Tim de Lisle to find out
Medibank says hacker accessed data of 9.7 million customers, refuses to pay ransom
(Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia’s biggest health insurer, on Monday said no ransom payment will be made to the criminal responsible for a recent data theft, wherein around 9.7 million current and former customers’ data was compromised. Highlighting findings of the firm’s investigation to date, Medibank confirmed that...
Oil prices dip on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on worries a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand.
Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China’s hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters’ reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with...
