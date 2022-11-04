In machine learning, data labeling is the process of identifying objects or events on raw data (images, text files, videos, etc.) and adding one or more meaningful and informative labels to provide context so that a machine learning model can learn from it. For example, labels might indicate whether a photo contains a bird or car, which words were uttered in an audio recording, or if an x-ray contains a tumor. Data labeling is required for a variety of use cases, including computer vision, natural language processing, and speech recognition.

