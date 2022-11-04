ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Australia’s Medibank warns that hacker may release more data

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s biggest health insurer Medibank Private Ltd, recently hit by a massive cyber hack, said on Wednesday the hacker could release more stolen data after the company refused to make ransom payments. Some names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers of international students and health claims...
How to Use Pre-Labeled Data for AI Algorithms With High-Quality Requirements

In machine learning, data labeling is the process of identifying objects or events on raw data (images, text files, videos, etc.) and adding one or more meaningful and informative labels to provide context so that a machine learning model can learn from it. For example, labels might indicate whether a photo contains a bird or car, which words were uttered in an audio recording, or if an x-ray contains a tumor. Data labeling is required for a variety of use cases, including computer vision, natural language processing, and speech recognition.
Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its $69 billion bid for “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard after regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Tuesday and warned about the impact of the deal. The U.S. software company, which announced the...
EU wants Airbnb, rivals to share bookings data with authorities

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies will have to share data on the number of people using their platforms under proposed EU rules, the European Commission said on Monday, in a light-touch approach to regulating this sector. The EU executive’s proposal comes as popular tourist destinations such...
Medibank says hacker accessed data of 9.7 million customers, refuses to pay ransom

(Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia’s biggest health insurer, on Monday said no ransom payment will be made to the criminal responsible for a recent data theft, wherein around 9.7 million current and former customers’ data was compromised. Highlighting findings of the firm’s investigation to date, Medibank confirmed that...
Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China’s hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters’ reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with...

