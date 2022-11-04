Read full article on original website
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, who became a progressive hero as mayor of a downtrodden steel town, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who had just moved to the presidential battleground state to run for Senate. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy, in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected it, even as he ran on a progressive platform. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
Midterms 2022: Georgia, Arizona, Nevada & Wisconsin Senate Seats Too Close To Call; Control Of Congress Undecided As Dems Defy Expectations — Update
UPDATE, 11:46 PM PT: After all the rallies, all the ads, all the mudslinging, all the polls and predictions, and all the money, the overall results of the 2022 Midterm elections are up in the air heading towards the midnight hour. With Senate seats in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, & once again pivotal Georgia too close to call, and GOP hopes of a red wave in at least the House of Representatives dissipating, no one really knows who will hold the balance of power in Congress next year. Even with a December 6 runoff between incumbent Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger...
Democrats’ Elevation of Election Deniers Worked
The party played with fire and avoided any burns with its midterm election strategy.
M&S warns of ‘more challenging 2024’; Made.com enters administration – business live
Marks & Spencer sees ‘gathering storm,’ as markets await US mid-term election results
Twitter to introduce ‘Official’ label for some verified accounts
(Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform Twitter will introduce an “Official” label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments when it launches its new $8 premium subscription product, its early stage products executive Esther Crawford said on Tuesday. Crawford also confirmed that the...
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a Russian penal colony
Griner has been moved from a detention center outside of Moscow and is being sent to a Russian penal colony to begin serving out her nine-year sentence on drug smuggling charges, her lawyers said.
Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday as it extended a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff...
Twitter to delay badge changes until after U.S. midterm elections, the New York Times reports
(Reuters) – Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $8 a month service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday...
Voters support abortion rights in all five states with ballot measures
The votes signal strength to effort to support abortion rights after the Supreme Court in June ruled to overturn the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to the procedure.
Elon Musk news - live: Musk dumps $4bn worth of shares in Tesla shares as personal wealth drops below $200bn
Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections. The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.
Stellantis pauses paid ads on Twitter after Musk takes over
DETROIT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Stellantis said on Monday it is pausing all paid advertising posts on Twitter as it waits to see what the platform will look like under the leadership of its new owner Elon Musk. ‘We’re pausing paid advertising posts until we have a clearer understanding of the future of...
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Matt Rosendale won a second term in the U.S. House on Tuesday as he fended off a pair of challengers in the race for a newly drawn district representing the eastern portion of the state. The race for the other newly-drawn U.S. House district where President Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke, was vying for the seat was too early to call Tuesday night. Rosendale and Zinke are trying to extend the recent GOP dominance in the state. Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024. After the eastern district was called for Rosendale shortly after midnight, he said the results reflected concern among voters about high energy costs, a shaky economy and rising crime that the lawmaker blamed on lax border security.
Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China’s hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters’ reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with...
Takeaways from the 2022 midterm elections
The battle for control of Congress is coming down to a dwindling number of key races, with Democrats dashing Republicans' hopes for a red wave and both parties hanging onto hopes of winning narrow majorities.
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Missouri voters have approved a ballot measures legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunging most records of past arrests and convictions. Approval of the new constitutional amendment comes just four years after Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana. The latest initiative will allow those licensed to sell medical marijuana to quickly covert to general sales. Records involving previous nonviolent marijuana offenses will automatically be expunged, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence. The initiative also allows people currently incarcerated for most nonviolent marijuana offense to have their convictions overturned and be set free. Revenue from a state tax on marijuana sales will fund the expungement process, veterans services, drug addiction treatment and public defenders.
