Vermillion, SD

kynt1450.com

Noem Visits Yankton

Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem visited Yankton over the weekend. Noem, who is up for re-election in the 2022 General Election, hosted a town hall at JoDean’s on Saturday…. Noem is facing Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith in the 2022 General Election.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone: Man referenced in ad no longer Pipestone chairman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A political commercial from Smart Growth Sioux Falls is urging people to vote yes on a measure to ban new slaughterhouses in the city in an attention-grabbing way. “Backed by Pipestone, a global swine conglomerate,” the ad says. Wholestone Farms wants to build...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: November 5th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can update your wardrobe while supporting Dress for Success Sioux Falls during a shopping spree downtown. The Fall Closet Sale is taking place at the Embe Downtown from 9 a.m. to noon. Suits and coats are going for $10, dresses, purses, pants, jackets and shoes are $5, jewelry, belts, carves and accessories are $2. Dress for Success supports local women with professional development and attire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bond is set at 2-million dollars cash only for the woman accused of starting a deadly fire. 35-year-old Gerri Jensen is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson. Court papers say Jensen got in a fight with a woman at a casino. When that woman returned to her central Sioux Falls apartment, so did Jensen.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Furniture Today

Appetite for expansion has Furniture Mart USA hungry for growth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Top 100 retailer Furniture Mart USA’s growth plans are on full display this month. The Sioux Falls-based retailer opened a Furniture Mart, an Ashley store and an Ashley Outlet in Duluth, Minn., last month with a grand opening slated for Nov. 9. Also, it is close to opening a Furniture Mart store and an Ashley store in its newly expanded corporate headquarters and distribution center in its hometown.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?

With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

