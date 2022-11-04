Read full article on original website
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
Noem Visits Yankton
Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem visited Yankton over the weekend. Noem, who is up for re-election in the 2022 General Election, hosted a town hall at JoDean’s on Saturday…. Noem is facing Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith in the 2022 General Election.
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
Wholestone: Man referenced in ad no longer Pipestone chairman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A political commercial from Smart Growth Sioux Falls is urging people to vote yes on a measure to ban new slaughterhouses in the city in an attention-grabbing way. “Backed by Pipestone, a global swine conglomerate,” the ad says. Wholestone Farms wants to build...
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
The Road to the Dome has been paved for South Dakota’s high school football teams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — And then there were two… in each class. The stage is now set for South Dakota’s high school football championship games. Semi-finals were played Friday night across the state. The teams left standing will head to the Dakota Dome in Vermillion and put it all on the field in hopes of bringing home the title.
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 5th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can update your wardrobe while supporting Dress for Success Sioux Falls during a shopping spree downtown. The Fall Closet Sale is taking place at the Embe Downtown from 9 a.m. to noon. Suits and coats are going for $10, dresses, purses, pants, jackets and shoes are $5, jewelry, belts, carves and accessories are $2. Dress for Success supports local women with professional development and attire.
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
Inside Dakota Herb marijuana dispensary in Brandon
Walking through the entrance to Dakota Herb dispensary on 9th Ave. in Brandon, customers are met first with waiting room and a security window to the immediate left.
Lower Brule finishes perfect, Sioux win 9B All Nations championship
The Lower Brule Sioux defeated the Tiospa Zina Wambdi 46-0 in the 9B All Nations Football Conference championship game on Friday night at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion. The Sioux were led by three passing touchdowns from quarterback Gavin Thigh and stifling defense throughout the contest. Lower Brule received to...
Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
Elk Point-Jefferson dominates Hot Springs to earn a spot in the state title game
ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Hot Springs 47-14 in the SDHSAA Class 11B state semifinals. The Huskies advance to the state championship game next Friday where they will face Winner at the DakotaDome at 2:30 p.m.
CL-GLR takes down West Lyon for the second time in 2022 to advance to the state semifinals
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Central Lyon/George Little Rock defeated West Lyon 42-7 in the IHSAA Class 2A state quarterfinals. The Lions remain undefeated and will advance to the semifinal round next week at the UNI-Dome.
Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bond is set at 2-million dollars cash only for the woman accused of starting a deadly fire. 35-year-old Gerri Jensen is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson. Court papers say Jensen got in a fight with a woman at a casino. When that woman returned to her central Sioux Falls apartment, so did Jensen.
Appetite for expansion has Furniture Mart USA hungry for growth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Top 100 retailer Furniture Mart USA’s growth plans are on full display this month. The Sioux Falls-based retailer opened a Furniture Mart, an Ashley store and an Ashley Outlet in Duluth, Minn., last month with a grand opening slated for Nov. 9. Also, it is close to opening a Furniture Mart store and an Ashley store in its newly expanded corporate headquarters and distribution center in its hometown.
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?
With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
Effort to stop mail-in ballots from being counted in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the election just days away, a bombshell has been dropped in Minnehaha County that could have huge implications on the outcome. Two people have filed court documents to stop Minnehaha County from counting mail-in absentee ballots. There are more than 100 pages. The...
