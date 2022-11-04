ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Talk 1490

What’s Trending: I Slept With My Sister’s Boyfriend & Didn’t Tell Her! Are White Lies Ok?! [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0izMwTLl00

Listen, some people say that a lie is a lie but some say white lies are ok! Some of the most famous white lies are, “I forgot”, “I didn’t see it”, or “It went to my spam email”.  We’re discussing if white lies are harmless or since it’s a lie, is it still a big deal?

We asked our listeners what’s something they lied about recently and this is what they said!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy