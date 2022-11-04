Read full article on original website
Johnny Depp & Lawyer Joelle Rich Split (Report)
Two months after romance rumors swirled around Johnny Depp, 59, and his U.K. lawyer Joelle Rich, 37, it looks like things have fizzled!. People magazine confirms they are no longer dating. Rich was recently spotted at a family wedding without Depp in Ibiza. Another source hinted that things were only...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Goes Public With Fresh Shave Transformation After Ditching Longtime Goatee
Johnny Depp is soaking up as much of a resurgence as possible following his win over Amber Heard in their defamation trial if you can consider that victory. Now he's out working on being a rock star, buddying up with Jeff Beck and preparing for an album. He's also doing...
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans
Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Amber Heard Is Living in Europe and 'Focused on Raising Her Daughter' After Johnny Depp Trial: Source
Amber Heard is focusing on moving forward. Five months after the conclusion of her and ex Johnny Depp's defamation trial, a source tells PEOPLE that the Aquaman star, 36, "is focused on raising her daughter" Oonagh, 18 months, as they reside together overseas for the time being. "The trial was...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Reportedly No Longer Dating His Lawyer
Johnny Depp has been a busy lad over the past few months after his court victory. Hot on the heels of his appeal to that victory over ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp has reportedly also drifted away from U.K. lawyer Joelle Rich, who represented him during his libel trial in the country, reportedly ending their time together.
NME
Olly Alexander says he won’t wear Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty after reported Johnny Depp appearance in fashion show
Olly Alexander (aka Years & Years) has said he will no longer be wearing items from Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty range after it was reported that Johnny Depp will make an appearance in the brand’s next fashion show. TMZ recently reported that Depp, who remains a controversial figure...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Will Reportedly Make Surprise Appearance in Rihanna Show
Rihanna fans have been eagerly awaiting the singer-turned-fashion mogul's new Savage X Fenty event, and it's now being reported that Johnny Depp will make a surprise appearance in the show. TMZ reports that Depp will turn up in the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, coming to Amazon's Prime Video on Nov. 9. The actor will not be walking the runway, but rather he'll be one of many celebrity guests who are featured in the show.
Phoebe Bridgers Weighs In On 'Disgusting' Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial
Phoebe Bridgers is not afraid to speak her mind and fight for what she believes in. The singer-songwriter has always championed marginalized communities and has suffered her own pain caused by powerful men. In a new interview with Teen Vogue, Bridgers spoke about all of this and more. When the topic of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial came up, she didn't hesitate to call the whole thing "disgusting."
Complex
Exclusive: Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Teased in New Photos
With Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 now exactly one week away from its global unveiling, fans have seen their patience rewarded with a selection of exclusive images capturing key moments from the production. As previously reported, Rihanna serves as both creative director and executive producer of the...
Rihanna Faces Backlash For Johnny Depp Cameo in SavageXFenty Show
Twitter reacts to reports that Johnny Depp is set to make a "surprise" cameo in Rihanna's upcoming SavageXFenty show on Amazon Prime.
EW.com
Johnny Depp files to appeal Amber Heard's 'erroneous' $2 million trial win
As promised, Johnny Depp's legal team has filed to appeal Amber Heard's counterclaim win during their highly publicized court battle. Calling the verdict "erroneous," the actor's lawyers are pushing for the decision to be overturned. In June, a jury concluded that Heard intentionally and maliciously defamed Depp when she wrote...
Johnny Depp Legal Team Doesn’t Want To Pay Out $2 Million, Say Amber Heard’s Claim Was ‘Fatally Flawed’ In Appeal
After a six-week, very public defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the jury greatly sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at its conclusion. In the Depp v. Heard verdict, Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation and owed her ex $15 million, but Depp was also found guilty on one count of Heard's countersuit, owing her $2 million in damages. The latest development regarding this case is an appeal made by Depp regarding what he owes Heard.
Rihanna Taps Johnny Depp for ‘Savage x Fenty Volume 4’ Fashion Show Runway ‘Star’ Model Moment
“Savage x Fenty Volume 4” has a surprise guest. Johnny Depp has been confirmed to appear in a cameo for Savage x Fenty’s upcoming video project set to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday. Depp will be featured in the show’s “star” moments, similar to an appearance Cindy...
New trailer released for Rihanna's upcoming star-studded Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show
The trailer for Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show has arrived. The new preview for the fashion experience, which premieres Nov. 9 on Prime Video, gives a sneak peek of the artists performing during the special event and a look at the star-studded roster appearing throughout the show.
Johnny Depp To Join Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol 4; Amber Heard Gone From Twitter After Ex Elon Musk's Acquisition
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are now busy living their own lives after their recent high-profile court battle. So, what are they up to, and what's the latest news about them today?
