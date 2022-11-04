ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel says he lost at least half his fanbase over anti-Trump jokes

Jimmy Kimmel this week said that he has lost at least half of his fanbase due to his anti-Trump jokes on his late-night show. "I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that," the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host said on the "Naked Lunch" podcast Thursday, adding that "10 years ago among Republicans I was the most popular talk show host," according to research.
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.“I said listen, I get it, you’re right. I have lost half of my fanbase, maybe more. Ten years ago, among Republicans I was the most popular talk show. At least according to the research they did,” he added. “I get it if [blocking Trump jokes is] what they...
The Independent

Mila Kunis praised for her handling of booing from Jimmy Kimmel Live audience

Mila Kunis has been praised for her response to being booed multiple times during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.Last week, New York-native Jimmy Kimmel returned to his hometown to host a series of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, where Kunis promoted her new Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive. After Kunis spoke about a wardrobe malfunction that happened right before the show, Kimmel told the Black Swan actor: “You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you’re not a New Yorker.”“No, I’m not,” she confirmed, followed by a subtle boo...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
A.V. Club

Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role

Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
womenworking.com

Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…

Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
Bustle

Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why The Friends Cast Is Laughing In The Opening Credits

Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of substance use disorders. In the foreword of Matthew Perry’s Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing memoir, Friends star Lisa Kudrow speaks highly of her co-star, recalling a moment from filming the sitcom’s opening credits scene in 1994. Kudrow writes that filming the nighttime fountain scene at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., was “grueling” — but Perry made it all worth it.
tvinsider.com

SNL’s ‘The Watcher’ Parody Might Make the Property Brothers Blush (VIDEO)

The Netflix miniseries The Watcher told a story of a suburban family terrorized by threats from an anonymous letter. The Saturday Night Live sketch “The Looker” tells the same story… only with Amy Schumer playing a mother with a Property Brothers fetish. In that sketch from the...
Prevention

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
Looper

Why The Conners Fight Scenes Come Naturally To Sara Gilbert

A spin-off of "Roseanne," ABC's "The Conners" begins in the weeks after the title character's (Roseanne Barr) unexpected death. Tensions are often high in the Conner household, but the loss of Roseanne brings a ton of family conflict out in the open. This includes Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky's (Lecy Goranson) long-standing conflict, and a Thanksgiving dinner that explodes when Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) slaps Darlene.
Deadline

Family Comedy ‘Moore & More’ In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith & Damon Wayans Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Ashley Smith, a head writer of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, is developing a family comedy for ABC. The network has put single-camera comedy Moore & More into development, after winning the project in a competitive situation. Related Story Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. To Headline Father/Son Comedy In Works At CBS Related Story 'Reasonable Doubt': ABC To Air Premiere Episode Of Onyx Collective Streaming Series Related Story LA National Guard Series & Legal Drama In The Works At CBS From Aaron Carew; Martin Lawrence & DeVon Franklin Among EPs The family series follows a close-knit group of mostly-gay sisters who have a familial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy