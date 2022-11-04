Read full article on original website
Related
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County officials honor life of Henry Granison
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are remembering the life of a former legislator. Henry Granison died of cancer on Saturday. Legislator Deborah Dawson calls the loss “painful.”. Legislator Amanda Champion says Granison will “definitely be missed.”. Officials voted to lower the county flags to...
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County reaches 70 COVID-19 deaths
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tompkins County Health Department reports a resident has died from the virus. It’s the 70th death from COVID-19 in Tompkins County, the first death reported since October 14th.
rewind1077.com
Tioga County considers increasing hours, staff for EMS roles
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More staff may be coming to the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services. A part-time Assistant Fire Coordinator position is under consideration. Officials are also thinking of turning the Deputy Director of Emergency Services into a full-time job. The changes would take effect in January....
rewind1077.com
Former Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison dies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Henry Granison has died. The former Tompkins County Legislator stepped down from his position last month, citing his ongoing cancer treatment. Granison died Saturday morning. A special election will take place in January to elect a new representative of Tompkins County’s third district, which Granison had represented since winning his first term in 2017.
rewind1077.com
Owego officials OK plans to reseed Marvin Park
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A park in Owego is getting fresh grass. Village officials have approved plans to reseed Marvin Park. It’ll cost no more than $1,500. Officials tell WHCU a monster truck event tore up the grass in October. In other Owego news, plans are moving ahead...
rewind1077.com
Lane closure Tuesday, Wednesday on W. State St.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas main work on West State Street in Ithaca will keep a lane closed today and tomorrow. Between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, the street will be reduced to one lane between the 800 and 1000 blocks of West State. No detour is listed. Expect some delays.
rewind1077.com
Downtown Ithaca lighting up in green to honor veterans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In honor of Veterans Day, Ithaca is going green. Downtown Ithaca will shine green Thursday to Saturday. It’s part of Green Light a Vet, where buildings and businesses display green lights to display support for military veterans. The Downtown Ithaca Alliance is donating 100...
rewind1077.com
TCAT announces this week’s route adjustments
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another week of service adjustments for some TCAT bus routes. They will follow the same reductions of the last two weeks with two exceptions: the Route 13 8:20 inbound trip starting from the TCAT garage and the Route 17 outbound trip beginning at 10:08 from the Seneca Street Garage will both be running.
rewind1077.com
IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
rewind1077.com
Election Day 2022: Full guide to candidates and propositions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Election Day has arrived. Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Marc Molinaro are both vying to lead New York’s new 19th Congressional district. In the State Senate, two former Binghamton officials are running to represent the new 52nd district – former mayor Rich David, the Republican and former Binghamton City Councilwoman Lea Webb, the Democrat.
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County man allegedly found with meth, illegal shotgun
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County man is facing felony charges involving drugs. Authorities say 31-year-old Steven Park, of Brooktondale, crashed his car in Dryden on Halloween. He allegedly fled the scene but was later found in a parking lot. Police say he had over 50 grams of...
rewind1077.com
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with car in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unnamed bicyclist is in critical condition after a collision Monday night with a car. Ithaca Police say it happened around the 200 block of Floral Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 10:50 last night where the cyclist was found unconscious with head trauma. The driver of the car involved was also on the scene, and police say they are cooperating.
Comments / 0