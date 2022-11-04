ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, WY

Campbell County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 29

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 16 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Lawrence...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Wyoming Woman Fends Off Man With Machete

GILLETTE — A Campbell County man is in custody after allegedly causing a woman to fear for her safety and defend herself against him with a machete this morning, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The suspect, only identified as a 58-year-old man, made the initial report shortly before...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

