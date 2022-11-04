Jennifer Lawrence Says She Used To ‘Get Stoned’ With Her ‘Hunger Games’ Costars After Premieres

Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role
"Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?” the actor said.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Garner Getting Married? Ben Affleck’s Ex-wife Said She Had ‘Wedding for Myself'
Jennifer Garner celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in April. According to Ben Affleck's ex-wife, she had a wedding for herself. The Miracles from Heavens star never made any comment about her ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Garner. However, she mentioned her own wedding instead, but it's not what you think.
Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’
Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
Jennifer Lawrence Had a "Feminist Meltdown" Over Changing Her Last Name After Marrying Cooke Maroney
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Baby Boy With Cooke Maroney. When it came to changing her last name, Jennifer Lawrence wasn't sure she'd volunteer as tribute. The Silver Linings Playbook actress revealed that upon marrying art gallerist Cooke Maroney in October 2019, she was initially hesitant about taking on her new husband's last name.
Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'
Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life with Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever! The couple tied the knot over the summer, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and are still basking in that newlywed glow. "They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than...
Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Puts Work 'Before' Her Marriage To Ben Affleck: 'She Had Him Fooled'
Things may not be as perfect as they seem in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage, as reports have hinted that there is already trouble in paradise after just three months due to the 53-year-old Marry Me actress’s ongoing work commitments, which allegedly appear to outweigh her relationship commitments.
Michelle Williams Seems To Have Welcomed Her Third Child
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images. It appears that the very private Michelle Williams has recently welcomed her third child, as she was seen strolling the streets of New York City with her husband, Thomas Kail, on Saturday. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Williams and Kail are seen walking side by side with their two-year-old son, Hart, while Michelle has a newborn in a baby carrier strapped to her chest.
womansday.com
‘Law and Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Sets Fans Off With Rare Instagram of Her Husband
Law and Order: SVU fans may have questions about Mariska Hargitay's character Olivia Benson having a relationship with Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler. But away from the NBC drama, there are no such inquiries. While she likes to keep her relationship with husband Peter Hermann mostly away from the cameras, she...
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Almost Didn’t Make It Down the Aisle
Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence isn’t one to back down from a tough role. Audiences have loved her onscreen performances just as much as they’ve enjoyed her down-to-earth realness, and she’s managed to maintain that offscreen as well. When it came to getting married, however, Lawrence admits she had some second thoughts.
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s Low-Key Romance: A Timeline
The perfect match! Jennifer Lawrence found her other half in Cooke Maroney when they initially met through a close friend. The pair, who started dating in June 2018, were introduced to each other through mutual pal Laura Simpson, and it wasn’t long before things escalated. “Things between them are...
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles' Romance At 'Crossroad' As Nonstop Drama Surrounding Ex Jason Sudeikis Reaches Boiling Point
The nonstop drama is starting to put a strain on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' romance after her ex-nanny came forward with explosive claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're trying to work through all this," a well-placed source claimed about their relationship. "But it's tough. Olivia is extremely stressed as all these hits keep coming."
‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B
Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
Matthew Perry Reacts to Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Crush Confession on Friends Reunion
Watch: Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking. Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston just weren't each other's lobsters. In his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor recalled his crush on the actress during the early '90s. And while their relationship remained platonic, it looks like Perry wasn't the only one to develop romantic feelings for a castmate as David Schwimmer and Aniston revealed during the Friends reunion special last year that they had crushes on one another early in the show's run (although, they also stayed just pals).
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Return
The newsroom drama is only just beginning. The Morning Show season 2 wrapped up in November 2021, but fans area already thirsty for more of the Apple TV+ drama — and they aren’t the only ones. “I saw Jen Aniston last night,” Reese Witherspoon told Extra in December...
Review: Jennifer Lawrence keeps 'Causeway' nicely afloat
A pickup truck breaking down on the street turns into a blessing of sorts in “Causeway,” a new, gentle Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Lawrence. She plays a military engineer recovering in her native New Orleans after a debilitating brain injury suffered in Afghanistan when her Chevrolet truck’s engine starts smoking. By chance, she pulls into an auto repair shop and finds another damaged soul — a mechanic living every day with the guilt and the physical aftereffects of a car accident. “Causeway,” directed by Lila Neugebauer with a straightforward honesty, sounds more manipulative and manufactured than it is. At its best, it’s a quietly affective portrait of unlikely friends hoping they can help each other make it to the shore.
Which TV Spin-Off Was Better Than The Original Series?
Someone has to say it — Suite Life on Deck was better than The Suite Life of Zack and Cody!
Comments / 0