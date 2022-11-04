Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
'Keep My Kid Out Of It!' Nick Cannon's 1-Month-Old Daughter Facing 'Disgusting' DEATH THREATS Over Family Dynamic
Nick Cannon's one-month-old daughter, Onyx, has been the subject of hateful messages online just weeks after Lanisha Cole announced they welcomed their first child together. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cannon recently became the father of 10 after Brittany Bell gave birth to the duo's third child together. Onyx was baby #9 for the Wild 'n Out host.On Friday, Cole blasted the individuals who sent her DMs in a short but bold statement, saying that behavior will not be tolerated on her social media accounts."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," she wrote. "Some of you guys...
Cannon Baby #11? Alyssa Scott Pregnant With Third Child Months After Tragic Death Of Her & Nick's Son Zen
Nick Cannon's family may be growing again. Alyssa Scott announced she is pregnant with her third child by unveiling a new maternity photo, RadarOnline.com can confirm. On Wednesday, the model took to Instagram with her exciting news, sharing a portrait showcasing her growing baby bump in a strapless blue dress captured by photographer Nicole Arruda.It featured Scott's 4-year-old daughter, Zeela, from a previous relationship. Her little one wore a matching blue top for the occasion.Scott also shared son Zen with Cannon, who tragically died at just 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, a life-changing...
Nick Cannon’s Son, 5, Dresses Up As His Famous Dad For Halloween: Photos
Who better to dress up for on Halloween than your dad, especially when your dad is Nick Cannon? The TV host’s son Golden, 5, showed off his costume where he dressed in a throwback outfit inspired by his dad, 42, on Instagram. Nick seemed super proud and amused by Golden’s costume. “The best “Nick Cannon” costume I’ve seen this year!” he wrote with laughing emojis. “Chip off the old block!”
Ryan Reynolds trolls Nick Cannon after Cannon announces he's expecting 11th child
Ryan Reynolds is trolling his friend, Nick Cannon, after the television host revealed he is expecting his 11th child. Reynolds took to Twitter Thursday and wrote, "We’re gonna need a bigger bottle," in response to People magazine announcing the news. On Thursday, Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to share...
A Dazzling Appearance! Mariah Carey Steps Out In New York After Ex Nick Cannon Welcomes Yet Another Baby
Mariah Carey has been dazzling New York City this week! The "When You Believe" vocalist stepped out on Monday, October 10, in a shimmering black mini dress paired with a long black coat as fall temperatures take over the east coast. Article continues below advertisement. Carey showed off her toned...
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Nick Cannon has 10 kids with more 'on the way': A breakdown of the TV host's family tree
For Nick Cannon, when it comes to family, the more the merrier. Here’s a breakdown of all the kiddos that make up the Cannon clan.
