Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
Do you know the true origin story of daylight saving time?

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK -- There's an origin story of daylight saving time that we all seem to know, but is it even true? It's common to hear farmers are the reason for it. But the farmers didn't support daylight saving time in 1918 when the United States adopted it, and today they still do not need it. "It really is all about when it is sunlight," explained Belkin Lookout Farm Operations Manager Jay Mofenson. "We may pick up some additional light at the end of the afternoon but at that time a lot of times it's really hot."If it's not for...
Clocks turned back this weekend, but the future of daylight saving time is far from settled

At 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, clocks in the U.S. turned back one hour as daylight saving time ended, marking the beginning of winter's dark evenings. The change often renews the longstanding debate about the tradition. In March, the Senate weighed in, unanimously voting in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round for all states but Hawaii and most of Arizona, which would continue to observe year-round standard time. But the bill has stalled in the House.
Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, renewing debate over the changing of the clocks

When you wake up tomorrow morning, you’ll be well rested and smacked with a pocketful of sunshine: In 48 states and DC, daylight saving time is ending overnight Sunday, which means a 25-hour day tomorrow and, going forward, darker evenings and sun-splashed mornings. When our clocks change every six...
Year-round daylight saving time is probably not coming soon to Utah

If you savored this weekend's extra hour, take heart: Standard time is probably with us for at least another year. What's happening: Under a 2020 law, Utah is set to switch to permanent daylight saving time — now observed from March to November — if Congress passes a pending bill to end the twice-yearly clock changes.
Why Do We Still Have Daylight Saving Time in California?

The sleepless, dark mornings and early nights are upon us again. Daylight Saving Time has Americans in every state except for Hawaii and Arizona moving their clocks an hour back on Nov. 6. If you're vaguely remembering something about a bill to stop the time change and make it permanent,...
Status Update on Daylight Saving Time Ahead of Americans Rolling Back Clocks

This illustration photo shows a clock in the background of a smartphone showing the time after daylight saving time was implemented in Los Angeles, California, on March 15, 2022. - The US Senate advanced a bill on March 15 that would bring an end to the twice-yearly changing of clocks, in favor of a "new, permanent standard time" that would mean brighter winter evenings. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
What the Switch From Daylight Saving Means for the U.S.

Early this coming Sunday morning, 48 states and Washington, D.C., will turn clocks back to standard time, meaning earlier sunrises and sunsets in cities and towns across the country. In state legislatures, many are hoping this will be the last time the country “falls back.”. Since 2015, hundreds of...
