“If they forgot about him, shame on them”: Rice football wideout Bradley Rozner is back with a bang

Rice football got the job done in a must-win home game against UTEP. Was it proof of things to come as the Owls seek a bowl berth?. There was a lot at stake for Rice football this week in their penultimate home game of the 2022 season. The result hung in the balance until the final minutes, but the Owls took care of business at home to earn win number five. From the good to the bad, Matthew and Carter sift through the win over UTEP and assess where the team stands right now on this week’s show.

EL PASO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO