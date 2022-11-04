ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

'I really want to combat loneliness': CEO, LSU students discuss new app LINK Social and making friends online

By Claire Theriot
LSU Reveille
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating

Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

'One Tiger Band family:' Members express love for marching band, community that dates back more than 125 years

Landon Chambliss stood in his purple and gold Tiger Band uniform, clutching his brass trumpet in the Caesars, then Mercedes Benz, Superdome in 2019 where he and 325 other band members lined up in positions they had been practicing for weeks, waiting as the jumbotron counted down the seconds before they took the field before the national championship game between LSU and Clemson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Column: LSU linebacker core has been the backbone of the defense

LSU is known for having talent all around the field, and one those positions is at the linebacker spot. Devin White, Kwon Alexander, Patrick Queen and so many more great LSU players have played at the linebacker position. And this year's core is another great one in the making. There...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy