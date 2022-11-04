'I really want to combat loneliness': CEO, LSU students discuss new app LINK Social and making friends online

Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
LSU Pennington researchers use AI to develop personalized diets, hopes to curb obesity
LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center has begun studying personalized diets created through predictions made using artificial intelligence. The goal, researchers said, is to lower obesity rates in America. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, nearly one out of four adults in Louisiana is considered obese. The program, titled...
LSU Reveille
Can you actually walk faster than the LSU Tiger Trails buses? We put it to the test
TIGERLAND B (Journalism Building to PFT) This bus ride was a great example of the unexpected delays LSU students complain about. I got on the bus expecting to have a short ride up the road to PFT. Instead, the second we got on, the driver got off to take their break.
LSU Reveille
LSU in the '90s vs LSU in '22: What's changed over the past 30 years? What hasn't?
If you're an undergraduate student at LSU in the year 2022, you were likely born in the early 2000s. LSU has a long history stretching back to its founding in 1860. It's gone through many changes. But what was it like right before you were born? And how has it changed in comparison to the present day?
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
LSU Reveille
'One Tiger Band family:' Members express love for marching band, community that dates back more than 125 years
Landon Chambliss stood in his purple and gold Tiger Band uniform, clutching his brass trumpet in the Caesars, then Mercedes Benz, Superdome in 2019 where he and 325 other band members lined up in positions they had been practicing for weeks, waiting as the jumbotron counted down the seconds before they took the field before the national championship game between LSU and Clemson.
LSU Reveille
What the win over Alabama meant for LSU football's 2023 recruiting class
The energy in Baton Rouge and within LSU Tiger fans is at an all-time high after their 32-31, overtime win over Alabama. Brian Kelly has come into the LSU program and exceeded expectations when it comes to redirecting the program. His efforts have been noticed by recruits, as LSU currently...
LSU Reveille
Report: LSU fined $250,000 for rushing field following its win over Alabama
LSU will pay its second $250,000 fine of the football season, as fans rushed the field following LSU’s exciting win over Alabama. In a thrilling game that went to overtime, LSU pulled off a historic upset that put it in the driver’s seat for the SEC West title, which incited that reaction from fans.
LSU Reveille
Column: LSU linebacker core has been the backbone of the defense
LSU is known for having talent all around the field, and one those positions is at the linebacker spot. Devin White, Kwon Alexander, Patrick Queen and so many more great LSU players have played at the linebacker position. And this year's core is another great one in the making. There...
LSU Reveille
This Week in Baton Rouge: Floral crafts, LSU opera performance, Broadway show
On Monday, Nov. 7, Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is hosting a Girls Night Out event at Sweet Baton Rouge, 1509 Government St., Suite D. This event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. At the event, there are different craft stations and snacks. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Mat Kearney: The Acoustic...
LSU Reveille
Football Notebook: LSU prepares to possibly clinch SEC West against Arkansas
After a huge win over Alabama, LSU looks to refocus for a road trip to Fayetteville. Brian Kelly took the podium yesterday to talk about the win and getting ready for the next week. Here are some takeaways. Injury Report. Left guard Garrett Dellinger has been on the injury report...
LSU Reveille
LSU women's basketball sets new program record with 125 points scored in win over Bellarmine
LSU women’s basketball began its regular season Monday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers' matchup against Bellarmine University was the team’s opportunity to see how they’d look playing together in a competitive-game fashion. With the Tigers adding nine newcomers to the roster, including five...
LSU Reveille
LSU soccer earns berth to NCAA Tournament, will host Lamar as No. 8 seed
LSU’s soccer team has been selected as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face the Lamar Cardinals in the first round in Baton Rouge at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 11. “I am thrilled for the girls. Everyone has put in a lot of...
