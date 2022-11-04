Slog PM: Trump Might Announce His 2024 Presidential Campaign This Month, Supreme Court Still Won’t Block Student Loan Forgiveness, and Your Warning to Prepare for Darkness

Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Click2Houston.com
On ‘The View,’ Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway predicts Trump will announce 2024 presidential bid 'soon'
Senior counsel to former President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, predicted that her former boss will announce a presidential bid for 2024 sooner rather than later. “I think you can expect him to announce soon,” she told attendees at a Thursday event by the Christian Science Monitor. The first woman...
How the White House is bracing for potential charges against Hunter Biden
If Hunter Biden is indicted, "the best thing politically" for his father would be for Hunter to plead guilty, one communications expert told Insider.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
POLITICO
Biden’s real body man
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. DREW CONTRERAS has one of the trickiest jobs in the world: he’s the personal trainer for...
Trump Bemoans Swaying Teleprompters as MAGA World Pans Biden for Using Them
Former President Donald Trump complained about his teleprompters wobbling during an Iowa rally while his supporters were busy blasting President Joe Biden's use of the devices online. Trump bemoaned the "waving" teleprompters while delivering a speech under stormy conditions in Sioux City on Thursday night. The former president went off-script...
‘The Hug’ changed American politics. How a Chris Christie-Barack Obama greeting signaled the death of civility.
Chris Christie was finally drifting off to sleep, hoping for a little rest before sunrise. Superstorm Sandy had arrived hours earlier, slamming New Jersey with unprecedented devastation. Lethal winds howled. Violent waves battered the coast. Now the political sh-tstorm was coming. “How bad is it?” President Barack Obama asked on...
What if Biden does not run again?
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday will do much more than shape the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. They will also help determine whether he will run in 2024 as well, political analysts and advisers believe.
Sources Say Trump Will Launch a 2024 Presidential Campaign After Midterm Elections: Report
Donald Trump is reportedly planning to announce his next run for the presidency once the midterm elections have come and gone. The Associated Press reports that aides to the former president are "making quiet preparations for a 2024 presidential campaign" — and that it could come soon after Tuesday's elections, when Trump could "capitalize on expected Republican wins to propel himself toward becoming the front-runner for his party's nomination."
Biden, Obama, Trump issue warnings ahead of midterms
President Biden and his two predecessors stumped for their party’s candidates in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, warning supporters that the other side poses a threat to the county. With three days until Election Day, Biden and former President Obama joined Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman...
BBC
Democrats retract call for Biden change of course on Ukraine
A group of left-wing Democrats in the US Congress has withdrawn a letter that called for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine. The Progressive Caucus said the message was being misconstrued as aligned with a growing reluctance in the Republican party to keep sending aid to Kyiv. Chairwoman...
Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
Biden says GOP is ‘going after your right to vote’ as he makes a western swing ahead of midterms
CNN — President Joe Biden warned about threats to democracy should Republicans take Congress as he returned to the campaign trail to stump for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in what is poised to be one of his final western campaign stops of the midterms. The rally in Albuquerque,...
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Oath Keepers Leader Doubles Down on Election Denial in Seditious Conspiracy Case, Testifies Neither Trump Nor Biden Won ‘Unconstitutional’ Race
Expounding upon his brand of 2020 election denial, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a federal jury in his long-anticipated testimony on Friday that President Joe Biden didn’t win the presidential race — but Donald Trump didn’t, either. “I believed that the election was unconstitutional, did not...
Biden, Trump come out firing in last days before midterms
President Joe Biden and Donald Trump launched multi-state campaign blitzes Thursday ahead of midterm elections that could end up hobbling the Democrat's next two years, while setting the stage for a Trump comeback attempt. Over three days, he is flying on to California, Chicago and finally Pennsylvania, where popular former president Barack Obama -- for whom he served as vice president for eight years -- will join him at a rally Saturday.
President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation
Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
This Is When You Can Expect Donald Trump To Announce His 2024 Presidential Campaign
Former president Donald Trump undoubtedly made some major waves among both major political parties in the country during his term in the executive office. Now, many outlets, like The Washington Post, are reporting the former reality TV star-turned-political figure is gunning for another run for presidential candidacy in 2024. While,...
Obama speaks out on 'mistake' during his presidency
CNN's Dana Bash talks to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan about how the Biden administration is responding to Iranian crackdowns on protestors, and how former President Obama compared his handling of protests to the current situation.
