gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: Apache Artist Terrill Goseyun
Jeff Henley from EAC and artist Terrill Goseyun discuss the exhibit, Portraits of Culture: Apace Dignity, Elegance and Beauty at EAC.
gilavalleycentral.net
EAC to host annual Veterans Day commemoration
THATCHER, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College will host its annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. to honor those who have served or are currently serving in the military. Sponsored by the Associated Students of Eastern Arizona College, this event is being held the day...
KOLD-TV
Dog and owner reunited after eight months thanks to microchip
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center stresses the importance of microchipping your pet after a special reunion happened this weekend. They shared an exciting post on their Facebook page. “Trigger and his dad were reunited this past weekend after Trigger had been missing for EIGHT...
gilavalleycentral.net
Country Financial helps Pima Fire’s efforts for a new station
PIMA — The effort to build a new station for the Pima Fire Department got a big boost from Country Financial. Vaughn Grant and Jenna Ferrin presented the department with a check from Country Financial’s Helping Heroes program. “We have the opportunity once year to provide a $3,000...
gilavalleycentral.net
Graham County upgrading 9-1-1 service
SAFFORD — A change in how the state handles bids for 9-1-1 services required Graham County spend $450,751.88 that was not in the budget. “In the past, they (the state) contracted with a vendor, and they just paid them directly. The Auditor General kind of changed the rules on us, and they said, ‘No, the counties need to pay it and just get reimbursed,’ ” said County Manager Dustin Welker.
Man in custody after shooting at officers and crashing into his home in Willcox
A Willcox man is in custody after he crashed into his home, shot at officers and set his house on fire, according to the Willcox Police Department.
gilavalleycentral.net
EAC Theatre Department presents “Peter and the Starcatcher
Thatcher, Ariz. – Eastern Arizona College’s Theatre department is pleased to present “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Nov. 16-19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium. Admission is $5 per person and the show is suitable for people of all ages. Tony-winning Peter and...
gilavalleycentral.net
Judith Darlene Scantli
Judith Darlene Scantlin, of Safford, entered into rest Tuesday, November 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 69. Graveside funeral services for Judy will be conducted Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. (noon), in the Safford Cemetery by Roger King, Eden Hospice Chaplain. Online condolences may be...
