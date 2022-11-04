SAFFORD — A change in how the state handles bids for 9-1-1 services required Graham County spend $450,751.88 that was not in the budget. “In the past, they (the state) contracted with a vendor, and they just paid them directly. The Auditor General kind of changed the rules on us, and they said, ‘No, the counties need to pay it and just get reimbursed,’ ” said County Manager Dustin Welker.

