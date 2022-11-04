ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEN.com

Two dead in shooting at Dallas medical building

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) -- Dallas police said two people were dead Tuesday in what they are calling a murder-suicide inside the building that houses the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. Police were called to investigate reports of an active shooter at the building at about 5 p.m. About 30 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man on parole arrested in connection with fatal shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Dallas last week. Dallas police arrested 36-year-old Zeric Jackson on Nov. 4. He is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Brian Dillard. The shooting happened on Nov. 3 in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. When Dallas police and fire responded at approximately 4 a.m., they found Dillard shot at the location. He died at the scene. Jackson is currently held at the Dallas County Jail and is charged with murder and violating parole. He is being held on a $1 million bond. Dallas police confirmed that Jackson was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting. "I'm truly at a loss. Accountability continues to be one of the biggest hurdles we face in policing. We recognize parole is an essential tool of our criminal justice system," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. "However, if a violent criminal has been paroled, and an ankle monitor is deemed necessary as an additional restriction, then that individual isn't ready for parole. In my opinion, ankle monitors on violent criminals, are not a deterrent, and once again our community suffers."
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Court Rules That Dallas Is Allowed to Shut Down Texas Card House

Dallas poker rooms are not out of hot water yet, especially after a ruling on a lawsuit by Civil District Court Judge Eric Moyé. According to Moyé, the city had the right to take back the certificates of occupancy it had initially granted to poker rooms, allowing them to operate.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Lies, Again

At an event this weekend, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot was challenged on a number of his policies by attendees, and instead of answering questions, he blamed reporting by The Dallas Express. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) 102 hosted an event entitled “Dallas Chorizo and Menudo”...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Hospitals Seeing Increase in RSV

Cook Children’s emergency departments in Fort Worth have seen an influx of patients, forcing the hospital to direct patients to outside facilities. The early spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases has prompted the hospital to enact its ‘disaster code,’ meaning doctors and nurses are picking up extra shifts and working on their days off to care for ill kids.
FORT WORTH, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas

We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
KTEN.com

7 Tips On How to Build a Custom Home With No Regrets

Originally Posted On: https://coutohomes.com/7-tips-on-how-to-build-a-custom-home-with-no-regrets/. Building your own custom home in the Fort Worth area can come with a lot of fun perks. You get to decide the floor plan, pick out the paint colors, and enjoy that new home smell. But it also comes with its challenges—nailing all the myriad of decisions so you won’t have regrets later. We hope this blog educates you on some of the most common pitfalls to avoid when designing your home.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy