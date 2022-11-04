Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Two dead in shooting at Dallas medical building
DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) -- Dallas police said two people were dead Tuesday in what they are calling a murder-suicide inside the building that houses the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. Police were called to investigate reports of an active shooter at the building at about 5 p.m. About 30 minutes...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a deadly hit-and-run accident occurred in Dallas on Saturday. The crash happened in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. According to the officers, the victim stepped onto the road while on his phone when he was hit by a speeding driver.
Third Dallas murder involving a parolee with an ankle monitor recorded in less than two weeks, police say
DALLAS, Texas — Three Dallas murders involving a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor have now been recorded in less than two weeks, according to arrest documents obtained by WFAA. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA on Monday night that he's disappointed and wants better accountability for felons...
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Second Dallas Homicide Investigation Renews Attention on Electronic Ankle Monitoring
There were few signs Monday of the violence Dallas Police investigators say Zeric Jackson left behind at a Northeast Dallas apartment early Thursday. Jackson, 36, is accused of killing a man inside a third-floor unit in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. An arrest affidavit obtained Monday reveals Jackson is...
Is it just me or are there a lot of Porsches in Dallas?
I recently moved here from Florida and I see a lot of Porsches on the road. Is it a Dallas thing where everyone goes for a Porsche as soon as they have “made it”. 😀 I love Porsches, by the way. I see a bunch of them in uptown or Highland park mostly.
Man on parole arrested in connection with fatal shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Dallas last week. Dallas police arrested 36-year-old Zeric Jackson on Nov. 4. He is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Brian Dillard. The shooting happened on Nov. 3 in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. When Dallas police and fire responded at approximately 4 a.m., they found Dillard shot at the location. He died at the scene. Jackson is currently held at the Dallas County Jail and is charged with murder and violating parole. He is being held on a $1 million bond. Dallas police confirmed that Jackson was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting. "I'm truly at a loss. Accountability continues to be one of the biggest hurdles we face in policing. We recognize parole is an essential tool of our criminal justice system," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. "However, if a violent criminal has been paroled, and an ankle monitor is deemed necessary as an additional restriction, then that individual isn't ready for parole. In my opinion, ankle monitors on violent criminals, are not a deterrent, and once again our community suffers."
Two-alarm structure fire leads to roof collapse in northwest Dallas, official says
DALLAS — In a little over three hours, the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department (DFR) has put out a two-alarm fire at a one-story building in northwest Dallas. A DFR official said units got a 911 call at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, about a structure fire on Wireway Drive.
Dallas Observer
Court Rules That Dallas Is Allowed to Shut Down Texas Card House
Dallas poker rooms are not out of hot water yet, especially after a ruling on a lawsuit by Civil District Court Judge Eric Moyé. According to Moyé, the city had the right to take back the certificates of occupancy it had initially granted to poker rooms, allowing them to operate.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas accounting firm ranked one of the best companies to work for in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of Dallas you think of it as a sports town, food central, and so many things to do, but it also serves as a hub for some of the top businesses in the state and country. One local Uptown Dallas business is celebrating...
dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Lies, Again
At an event this weekend, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot was challenged on a number of his policies by attendees, and instead of answering questions, he blamed reporting by The Dallas Express. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) 102 hosted an event entitled “Dallas Chorizo and Menudo”...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Hospitals Seeing Increase in RSV
Cook Children’s emergency departments in Fort Worth have seen an influx of patients, forcing the hospital to direct patients to outside facilities. The early spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases has prompted the hospital to enact its ‘disaster code,’ meaning doctors and nurses are picking up extra shifts and working on their days off to care for ill kids.
fox4news.com
Methodist Hospital shooter walked into young mother’s room before deadly rampage
DALLAS - A young mother says the man charged with killing two hospital workers last month accidentally came into her hospital room right before the shooting. She says she and the father of her child hid in a bathroom after hearing shots. A Methodist police officer shot Nestor Hernandez in...
Motor vehicle thefts in Dallas outpacing 2021 numbers, and trucks are the hottest target
DALLAS, Texas — As the end of 2022 draws closer, motor vehicle thefts in Dallas are outpacing numbers from around this time last year. Per data collected by the City of Dallas, there were 9,813 motor vehicle thefts recorded leading up to Nov. 4th, 2021. In 2022? That number is currently sitting at 11,203.
Dallas officer suffers internal injuries after hit by suspected drunk driver
DALLAS — An off-duty rookie Dallas police officer was on his way home from work when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Hs’s the second officer hit by an alleged drunk driver in less than a month. Officer Jacob Arellano was killed last month while driving...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas
We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
texasstandard.org
South Dallas voters look for change in the race to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
Eddie Bernice Johnson looms large in Dallas. The 86-year-old Democrat has represented Texas’ 30th Congressional District, which spans from Love Field to the north to downtown Dallas and most of south Dallas County. Johnson, who’s now retiring, was also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and is the...
Texas cities rank best for remote workers
Plano, Texas was ranked by LawnStarter as the best overall city for remote employees to live in because of affordability, no state income tax, and high average household income.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
KTEN.com
7 Tips On How to Build a Custom Home With No Regrets
Originally Posted On: https://coutohomes.com/7-tips-on-how-to-build-a-custom-home-with-no-regrets/. Building your own custom home in the Fort Worth area can come with a lot of fun perks. You get to decide the floor plan, pick out the paint colors, and enjoy that new home smell. But it also comes with its challenges—nailing all the myriad of decisions so you won’t have regrets later. We hope this blog educates you on some of the most common pitfalls to avoid when designing your home.
