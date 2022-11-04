ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cadrene Heslop

CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Fortune

If you got a letter from the IRS, you might be getting stimulus money

If you get an unexpected letter in the mail from the IRS in the coming days, don’t sweat it—the agency could owe you money. More than 9 million households will get correspondence from the government detailing 2021 tax benefits they qualify for but did not claim on their federal income tax return last year. That could be one of many COVID-era stimulus efforts, like the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit (the third and final stimulus check), the Earned Income Tax Credit, or the enhanced Child Tax Credit.
Kiplinger

What Are the Income Tax Brackets for 2022 vs. 2023?

When it comes to federal income tax rates and brackets, the tax rates themselves aren't changing from 2022 to 2023. The same seven tax rates in effect for the 2022 tax year – 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37% – still apply for 2023. However, the tax brackets for 2022 and 2023 are different (i.e., new beginning and ending dollar amounts are established for each bracket). That's because the brackets are adjusted each year to account for inflation. As a result, you could end up in different tax brackets in 2022 and 2023. That, of course, also means you could pay a different tax rate on some of your income from 2022 to 2023.
TaxBuzz

Fox Business

IRS to add 4,000 customer service reps to prep for 2023 tax season

The IRS has added thousands of new customer service representatives amid its preparations for the 2023 tax season, it announced Thursday. The agency said it intends for the 4,000 new employees to "help answer phones and provide other services" to taxpayers. They were hired over several months, according to the...
ValueWalk

The Hill

Tax filers can keep more money in 2023 as IRS shifts brackets

The IRS on Tuesday announced rule adjustments to account for inflation for the 2023 tax year, including shifts for tax brackets and the standard deduction. The IRS releases inflation adjustments annually, but this year’s announcement comes amid heightened economic concerns about high inflation and a potential recession. The adjustments...

