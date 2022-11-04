ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Political Party Headquarters Prepare for Election Day

Busy phones and active offices. That’s what both local Republican and Democratic Headquarters have experienced all day pre-election. “Today, it’s been busy again,” Democratic Headquarters of the Desert Political Director Elle Kurpiewski said. “People are calling to find out where they can drop off their ballots. They’re calling because a lot of folks are still trying to find out who the judges are and who to vote for. So, we’re here. We’ve been here since 10 o’clock this morning. We’ll be here until early evening answering calls.”
RIVERSIDE, CA
pepperbough.com

Election 2022 – Who’s Running for Mayor?

November 8 is Election Day. For most of Colton High’s students, this is just another day, but for most of the community it is an opportunity to make voices heard in regards to local politics. This year, the Pepper Bough decided to bring in both incumbent Mayor Frank Navarro...
COLTON, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Candidate for San Bernardino Mayor: James F. “Jim” Penman

The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of San Bernardino, there are two candidates running for Mayor, one being James F. “Jim” Penman. Here is their statement:. James F. “Jim” Penman. Attorney at Law. jimpenmanformayor.com. "For...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands school board campaign turns ugly

Amid the campaign for a position on the Redlands school board —a position that has traditionally been considered non-political, or at least non-partisan — a high level of rancor has marked this year’s campaign. Charges of theft were first leveled at incumbent school board member Patty Holohan’s...
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade

The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said The post Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA
foxla.com

Criminal cases continue to get dismissed in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that the county’s Superior Court judges have tossed out more than 500 misdemeanor and felony criminal cases over the past four weeks. Riverside County DA Mike Hestrin says the cases have been dismissed due to a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Learn more about replacing lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping

Fall view of Linda Richards’ former front lawn, featuring manzanitas and California fuchsias. With the ongoing drought concerns, the city of Redlands is providing more rebates for replacing lawns, and participating in educational workshops. Two local residents are opening their yards to interested people to visit two former lawns...
REDLANDS, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Colton's Police Officer of the Year

Colton’s Chamber of Commerce awarded Police Officer Anthony Barron Police Officer of the Year. This achievement did not come a long way considering Barron knew he wanted to be a police officer at just 14 years old. Joining the Colton Police force in February of 2017, Barron stated that...
COLTON, CA
KTLA

‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands

Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
REDLANDS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Century Communities Announces 113 New Homes in Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce two new gated communities now selling in Southern California: Stonebrook Meadows in Yucaipa and The Depot in Rialto. Combined, the communities add another 113 homesites to Century’s footprint in Southern California.
YUCAIPA, CA
KTLA

More than 500 criminal cases dropped in Riverside County amid judge shortage

More than 500 criminal court cases have been dismissed in Riverside County over the past month amid a judge shortage, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The dismissed cases include 50 felonies such as attempted murder, assault, stalking, arson vandalism and a hate crime, officials detailed in a news release, which called the dismissals a […]
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley wins technology award

Moreno Valley has again received an Excellence in Information Technology Award from the Municipal Information Systems Association of California. This is the 20th consecutive year the city has received that award, which recognizes municipalities and other public entities that meet information technology standards related to the public sector, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA

