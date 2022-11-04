Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Veterans Day celebrations around the High DesertThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
SB County Sheriff’s $2 Million funded HOPE Team reaches out to Hesperia homelessThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Local Political Party Headquarters Prepare for Election Day
Busy phones and active offices. That’s what both local Republican and Democratic Headquarters have experienced all day pre-election. “Today, it’s been busy again,” Democratic Headquarters of the Desert Political Director Elle Kurpiewski said. “People are calling to find out where they can drop off their ballots. They’re calling because a lot of folks are still trying to find out who the judges are and who to vote for. So, we’re here. We’ve been here since 10 o’clock this morning. We’ll be here until early evening answering calls.”
pepperbough.com
Election 2022 – Who’s Running for Mayor?
November 8 is Election Day. For most of Colton High’s students, this is just another day, but for most of the community it is an opportunity to make voices heard in regards to local politics. This year, the Pepper Bough decided to bring in both incumbent Mayor Frank Navarro...
citynewsgroup.com
Candidate for San Bernardino Mayor: James F. “Jim” Penman
The upcoming General Election will hold its last voting date on November 8, 2022. For the city of San Bernardino, there are two candidates running for Mayor, one being James F. “Jim” Penman. Here is their statement:. James F. “Jim” Penman. Attorney at Law. jimpenmanformayor.com. "For...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands school board campaign turns ugly
Amid the campaign for a position on the Redlands school board —a position that has traditionally been considered non-political, or at least non-partisan — a high level of rancor has marked this year’s campaign. Charges of theft were first leveled at incumbent school board member Patty Holohan’s...
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade
The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said The post Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade appeared first on KESQ.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
foxla.com
Criminal cases continue to get dismissed in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that the county’s Superior Court judges have tossed out more than 500 misdemeanor and felony criminal cases over the past four weeks. Riverside County DA Mike Hestrin says the cases have been dismissed due to a...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Learn more about replacing lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping
Fall view of Linda Richards’ former front lawn, featuring manzanitas and California fuchsias. With the ongoing drought concerns, the city of Redlands is providing more rebates for replacing lawns, and participating in educational workshops. Two local residents are opening their yards to interested people to visit two former lawns...
citynewsgroup.com
Colton's Police Officer of the Year
Colton’s Chamber of Commerce awarded Police Officer Anthony Barron Police Officer of the Year. This achievement did not come a long way considering Barron knew he wanted to be a police officer at just 14 years old. Joining the Colton Police force in February of 2017, Barron stated that...
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, California
‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands
Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
theregistrysocal.com
Century Communities Announces 113 New Homes in Southern California
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce two new gated communities now selling in Southern California: Stonebrook Meadows in Yucaipa and The Depot in Rialto. Combined, the communities add another 113 homesites to Century’s footprint in Southern California.
Riverside now enforcing ban on homeless encampments in bottom of Santa Ana River
A ban on homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom is now in effect in the city of Riverside.
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire’s Lake Perris getaway destination say the state’s natural catastrophe plan is a disaster The post Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
More than 500 criminal cases dropped in Riverside County amid judge shortage
More than 500 criminal court cases have been dismissed in Riverside County over the past month amid a judge shortage, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The dismissed cases include 50 felonies such as attempted murder, assault, stalking, arson vandalism and a hate crime, officials detailed in a news release, which called the dismissals a […]
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley wins technology award
Moreno Valley has again received an Excellence in Information Technology Award from the Municipal Information Systems Association of California. This is the 20th consecutive year the city has received that award, which recognizes municipalities and other public entities that meet information technology standards related to the public sector, according to a statement on the city’s website.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
Ryan's Law will charge drivers involved in deadly street takeovers, races with felonies
Senate Bill 1472, which will take effect next year, will charge drivers with felonies for deadly street takeovers and races. It's known as Ryan's Law, named after a 16-year-old boy who was killed by a repeat extreme speeder over two years ago.
