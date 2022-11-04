Read full article on original website
963thebuzzer.com
Owego officials OK plans to reseed Marvin Park
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A park in Owego is getting fresh grass. Village officials have approved plans to reseed Marvin Park. It’ll cost no more than $1,500. Officials tell WHCU a monster truck event tore up the grass in October. In other Owego news, plans are moving ahead...
‘Reimagining’ Committee to review Rochester’s model for unarmed services
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee is working toward progress. On Wednesday, the committee will meet to discuss policies. They’ll talk about Rochester’s model for unarmed support services, and hear from Michael Stitley, who directs the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response.
TCAT announces this week’s route adjustments
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another week of service adjustments for some TCAT bus routes. They will follow the same reductions of the last two weeks with two exceptions: the Route 13 8:20 inbound trip starting from the TCAT garage and the Route 17 outbound trip beginning at 10:08 from the Seneca Street Garage will both be running.
Cornell Police warn students: watch out for roofies in drinks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students attending off-campus parties report drinks laced with drugs. Between September 24th and November 3rd, Cornell Police say there were four instances when students had very little alcohol but were incapacitated at parties. It’s believed drinks were laced with roofies. Officers suggest you never...
IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
Election Day 2022: Full guide to candidates and propositions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Election Day has arrived. Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Marc Molinaro are both vying to lead New York’s new 19th Congressional district. In the State Senate, two former Binghamton officials are running to represent the new 52nd district – former mayor Rich David, the Republican and former Binghamton City Councilwoman Lea Webb, the Democrat.
