Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? November 9 lineup features late Leslie Jordan and 3 new challengers
The late, great Leslie Jordan will be featured on the November 9 episode of “The Masked Singer,” which was filmed before the comedian’s death on October 24. He was there to stand in for panelist Ken Jeong, who is absent from this installment. Three all new challengers also take the stage to show off their pipes for “Hall of Fame Night.” Who will be named the King or Queen? Check out their costumes below. SEE Emmy winner Leslie Jordan dead at 67 Famous faces hidden inside outrageous costumes will sing for panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger in...
'80s pop star Taylor Dayne shares battle with colon cancer: 'Be your own warrior'
Taylor Dayne is back in the spotlight to share the importance of self-advocacy and routine health screenings.
