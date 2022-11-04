Read full article on original website
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Prospect Capital (PSEC) closed at $7.34, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the business development...
MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MongoDB (MDB) closed at $144.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the database platform...
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
Analog Devices (ADI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $151.04, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had gained...
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
Accenture (ACN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN) closed the most recent trading day at $269.03, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%. Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 4.35% in...
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $59.66, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now
A tough year for investors holding lots of innovative growth stocks keeps getting tougher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains heaps of growth stocks is down 33% in 2022 and there could be more pain ahead. On Nov. 2, the Federal Reserve raised the primary credit rate to 4% from...
Why Teladoc Stock Jumped 17% in October
Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were climbing last month after the beaten-down telehealth stock delivered third-quarter results that were enough to please investors. The growth stock also seemed to respond to gains in the broad market as investors bet that a Fed pivot, meaning the Federal Reserve stops raising interest rates, could come sooner rather than later.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Bel Fuse (BELFB) Now
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
Markets Up on Election Day; DIS, AFRM Report, Sell Off
Markets enjoyed heir third-straight trading day in the green today, led by the blue-chip Dow index +333 points or +1.02%. Though off the day’s highs, going back to Friday last week, the Dow is now +3.7%, largely on gains made by top Wall Street banks like JPMorgan JPM. Today the Dow was led by biotech giant Amgen AMGN, which looks to be a finalist in the race for a first-to-market obesity drug. The company also beat earnings and raised guidance Friday, and gained +5.5% on the day.
