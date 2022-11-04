Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Sitio Royalties (STR) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Sitio Royalties (STR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
VAXART, INC. (VXRT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
VAXART, INC. (VXRT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.23 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.17%....
NASDAQ
Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
OraSure Technologies (OSUR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share. This compares to loss of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
NASDAQ
AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.47. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -151.06%....
NASDAQ
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -19.05%....
NASDAQ
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.33. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.53 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.56. This compares to loss of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) came out with a quarterly loss of $2.47 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $6.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, Canadian Pacific & Equinix
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.96 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -81.13%....
NASDAQ
MoneyGram (MGI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
MoneyGram (MGI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -15.38%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
NASDAQ
Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.76%....
