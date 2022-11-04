Roman Reigns did as predicted, but not as easily as many thought. Logan Paul would have an incredible performance in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel as he would look to defeat Roman Reigns. He would end up causing many problems for Reigns in the match, getting several near falls. During the match, Logan’s brother Jake would make his way down to ringside and he knocked out The Usos. The finish of the match featured Logan flying to the outside to take The Usos out again and upon re-entering the ring, Roman would hit him with a superman punch and a spear to pin the social media superstar.

2 DAYS AGO