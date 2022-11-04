Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Related
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Results (11/5/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the first portion of its NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event on November 5. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Christopher Daniels...
bodyslam.net
Watch: IYO SKY And Asuka’s Japanese Exchange On Monday Night RAW Hilariously Translated
On this week’s Monday Night RAW, we saw something we rarely see in WWE, which is with two foreign talents speaking their dialect on live TV. During the women’s segment involving Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka and Damage CTRL, IYO SKY and Asuka would have an exchange in Japanese that left many fans wondering what was said between the two. Thanks to @Himanshu_Doi on Twitter, we have a translation in video form. It appears the two descended into schoolyard insults.
bodyslam.net
PPW Night To Remember Results (11/5/22)
Pure Power Wrestling held its Night To Remember event on November 5 from Lethbridge, Alberta. You can read the full results for the show below. – RCW Alberta Heritage Championship: Tyler “Hard” Knox (c) def. Big Sexy Bradley Graham. – PPW Heavyweight Championship: “Cougar Meat” Kyle Sebastian def....
bodyslam.net
Watch: Darby Allin Once Again Gets Viciously Attacked At A Signing
Darby Allin can’t escape being attacked at signings. Previously, Brody King attacked Darby Allin at several public events, putting him through tables and sets. Now, it seems to have happened again as Darby uploaded brutal footage of another attacks where Allin’s legs were chewed up by his attacker, who Allin suspected was a relative of Jeff Jarrett. It is not known if Darby will press charges.
bodyslam.net
ACTION Wrestling Super Fall Brawl Results (11/5/22)
ACTION Wrestling held their Super Fall Brawl event on November 5, 2022 from East Coweta High School in Sharpsburg, Georgia. The event was taped and will air on IWTV at a later date. Full results can be found below. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez) defeated Top Team (Terry...
bodyslam.net
Bianca Belair Wins Incredible Last Woman Standing Match At WWE Crown Jewel
The Last Woman Standing match between Bianca Belair and Bayley included some incredible spots. The match was a fun affair with the match spilling up the ramp onto the stage where the two traded moments. Both got moments where they kept the other down till the count of 8, escalating to 9 counts. The match featured the usage of ladders, steel steps, a golf cart, tables and more. A notable spot included in the match was a 450 splash from Bianca Belair onto a pile of steel chairs. The finish comprised of Bayley being trapped in a ladder under the corner ring rope.
bodyslam.net
WWE Already Know How Roman Reigns Will Lose WWE World Titles
Roman Reigns has been a WWE World Champion for over 2 years at this point. While fans have no idea who will beat Reigns, it seems Triple H has already thought of someone. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport.com that Triple H already has an idea who will end Roman’s reign. “They...
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks File For New Trademark As AEW Return Nears
The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. While they remain off AEW TV, it is believed The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have returned from their suspension. On November 3, the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark “The Wayward Sons” for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.
bodyslam.net
Bandido Officially Signs Deal With AEW
The former Ring Of Honor champion is now All Elite. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bandido has signed his AEW contract. Following his promotional debut on Wednesday, September 28th Dynamite against ROH Champion Chris Jericho, the 27-year-old was initially offered a contract. Bandido has recently wrestled in...
bodyslam.net
RevPro Live In London 67 Results (11/6/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 67 event on November 6 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can read the full results for the event below. – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Will Kaven. –...
bodyslam.net
WWE View Cora Jade As “The Next Sasha Banks”
Cora Jade has some fans in WWE. It looks like Cora Jade could be in line for a push according to WrestleVotes. In fact, there is a belief within WWE that Cora has the potential to grow into “the next Sasha Banks.”. “Everybody loves Cora. She’s on the fast...
bodyslam.net
WWE Never Considered AEW Entrant In 2022 Royal Rumble
However, speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has now shed more light on the matter, shooting down rumors that anyone from AEW even being considered. “It was never on the table for it to be anybody from AEW. That that. I know for sure. They agreed to have Mickie James wearing...
bodyslam.net
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns did as predicted, but not as easily as many thought. Logan Paul would have an incredible performance in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel as he would look to defeat Roman Reigns. He would end up causing many problems for Reigns in the match, getting several near falls. During the match, Logan’s brother Jake would make his way down to ringside and he knocked out The Usos. The finish of the match featured Logan flying to the outside to take The Usos out again and upon re-entering the ring, Roman would hit him with a superman punch and a spear to pin the social media superstar.
bodyslam.net
Catalyst Wrestling – Real Folk Blues Results – 11/6/22
Catalyst Wrestling presented Real Folk Blues on Sunday November 6th, from Strong Rope Brewery in Brooklyn, New York. Below are the quick results for Catalyst Wrestling’s Real Folk Blues – 11/6/22:. Submission Match for the Catalyst Wrestling Freestyle Championship:. Ghost Shadow defeated Victor Benjamin (c) to become the...
bodyslam.net
Jeff Jarrett Discusses His Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett shocked everyone with his appearance on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on the latest episode of My World podcast. He talked about his AEW Dynamite debut and his behind-the-scenes work with the brand. Jarrett also discussed his wife Karen’s response and his excitement on joining AEW.
bodyslam.net
AEW Fight Forever To Be On Xbox Game Pass From Day Of Release
AEW Fight Forever will be available on the Xbox Game Pass from the day of its release. WrestleZone now report that the game will be on the subscription service from the day of its release, immediately becoming available to over 25 million users. AEW Fight Forever is being developed by Yuke’s and is currently scheduled to be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
bodyslam.net
Bianca Belair Made Her Own Ring Gear For WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event. It was a purely chaotic match that saw Belair beat Bayley for the 10 count. Belair also had her own unique ring gear for the event. Belair...
bodyslam.net
All-Star Wrestling November To Remember Results (11/5/22)
All-Star Wrestling held its November to Remember event on November 5 from City of Lights Gym in Dora, AL. Full results for the show can be found below. – ASW Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Jay Blade def Cabana Man Dan, Action Mike Jackson, & Damien Loveheart to win the title. –...
bodyslam.net
PFL Finals 2022 will be the last appearance for Kayla Harrison in season tournament format
Kayla Harrison is not expecting to continue the grind of the PFL season tournament format. Harrison confirmed with MMA Fighting on Thursday that after she finishes the current PFL season she will turn her full attention toward individual fights. That will allow her to continue chasing a longterm goal of being considered the best fighter in women’s MMA.
bodyslam.net
Nikki Cross Wins 24/7 Championship On Monday Night RAW, Drops Title In The Trash
Nikki Cross made quick work of Dana Brooke. Nikki Cross has been 24/7 champion before, as Nikki A.S.H, but has now won the championship as her Cross persona. Accompanied to the ring by Damage CTRL, Cross took on champion Dana Brooke in a 24/7 Championship match that Cross would end up winning in quick fashion.
Comments / 0