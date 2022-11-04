Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
PWG DINK Results (11/6)
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held its PWG DINK event from Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on November 6. You can read the full results for the show below. Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace.
WWE SmackDown Brings In Over 2.1 Million Viewers This Week In Final Number
This week’s SmackDown viewership numbers are in. Brandon Thurston first reported the final numbers on November 7. SmackDown on 11/4 averaged 2.138 million viewers, while maintaining a 0.48 in the 18-49 key demo. The viewership number is up 8% from the preliminary numbers, while the demo rating is up 0.08 points.
This Week’s WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Comes In At Just Under 2 Million
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 5 that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours drew 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers. The November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.40 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
RevPro Live In London 67 Results (11/6/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 67 event on November 6 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can read the full results for the event below. – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Will Kaven. –...
This Week’s AEW Rampage See’s Viewership Uptick
This week’s AEW Rampage numbers are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up from the 0.12 demo that the show drew last Friday.
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Results (11/5/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the first portion of its NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event on November 5. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Christopher Daniels...
Bianca Belair Wins Incredible Last Woman Standing Match At WWE Crown Jewel
The Last Woman Standing match between Bianca Belair and Bayley included some incredible spots. The match was a fun affair with the match spilling up the ramp onto the stage where the two traded moments. Both got moments where they kept the other down till the count of 8, escalating to 9 counts. The match featured the usage of ladders, steel steps, a golf cart, tables and more. A notable spot included in the match was a 450 splash from Bianca Belair onto a pile of steel chairs. The finish comprised of Bayley being trapped in a ladder under the corner ring rope.
IMPACT Wrestling and AAA Star Laredo Kid Provides Injury Update
The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star suffered an injury during his mach against El Hijo del Vikingo in Monterrey on October 23, and he had emergency surgery. After spending nine days in the hospital, Laredo Kid spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with the Laredo Morning Times.
WWE View Cora Jade As “The Next Sasha Banks”
Cora Jade has some fans in WWE. It looks like Cora Jade could be in line for a push according to WrestleVotes. In fact, there is a belief within WWE that Cora has the potential to grow into “the next Sasha Banks.”. “Everybody loves Cora. She’s on the fast...
PPW Night To Remember Results (11/5/22)
Pure Power Wrestling held its Night To Remember event on November 5 from Lethbridge, Alberta. You can read the full results for the show below. – RCW Alberta Heritage Championship: Tyler “Hard” Knox (c) def. Big Sexy Bradley Graham. – PPW Heavyweight Championship: “Cougar Meat” Kyle Sebastian def....
All-Star Wrestling November To Remember Results (11/5/22)
All-Star Wrestling held its November to Remember event on November 5 from City of Lights Gym in Dora, AL. Full results for the show can be found below. – ASW Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Jay Blade def Cabana Man Dan, Action Mike Jackson, & Damien Loveheart to win the title. –...
ACTION Wrestling Super Fall Brawl Results (11/5/22)
ACTION Wrestling held their Super Fall Brawl event on November 5, 2022 from East Coweta High School in Sharpsburg, Georgia. The event was taped and will air on IWTV at a later date. Full results can be found below. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez) defeated Top Team (Terry...
The Young Bucks File For New Trademark As AEW Return Nears
The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. While they remain off AEW TV, it is believed The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have returned from their suspension. On November 3, the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark “The Wayward Sons” for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.
Watch: IYO SKY And Asuka’s Japanese Exchange On Monday Night RAW Hilariously Translated
On this week’s Monday Night RAW, we saw something we rarely see in WWE, which is with two foreign talents speaking their dialect on live TV. During the women’s segment involving Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka and Damage CTRL, IYO SKY and Asuka would have an exchange in Japanese that left many fans wondering what was said between the two. Thanks to @Himanshu_Doi on Twitter, we have a translation in video form. It appears the two descended into schoolyard insults.
Catalyst Wrestling – Real Folk Blues Results – 11/6/22
Catalyst Wrestling presented Real Folk Blues on Sunday November 6th, from Strong Rope Brewery in Brooklyn, New York. Below are the quick results for Catalyst Wrestling’s Real Folk Blues – 11/6/22:. Submission Match for the Catalyst Wrestling Freestyle Championship:. Ghost Shadow defeated Victor Benjamin (c) to become the...
Natalya Set To Be Out For A Substantial Amount Of Time After Dislocated Nose Injury
It appears Natalya will be out of action for a substantial amount of time. The SmackDown star suffered a dislocated nose on last week’s SmackDown and has received treatment for the injury. Ringside News has learned that Natalya might be out of action for “3 or 4 months.” For what it’s worth, The Queen of Harts is in great spirits and sees this setback as “no biggie.”
George South Issues Challenge For WrestleCade Weekend
George South is not waiting around. AML Wrestling Management received this video from George South concerning his plans for WrestleCade Weekend. South has already competed several times this year at 60 years old and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. South last wrestled on the 27th of October. WrestleCade will take place on November 25th to November 27th with names such as Mick Foley appearing at the event.
Several NXT Stars Reportedly In Line For A Main Roster Call Up
It looks like several NXT stars are in line for a callup to the WWE main roster. RingsideNews now reports that not only is Grayson Waller in line for a main roster call up, but there is up to 5 more names that could possibly be joining him on the main roster soon.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 2 New Matches For This Weeks Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce that Bully Ray would be taking on Zicky Dice in a match this will. Of course, Zicky will be accompanied by Johnny Swinger. Bully Ray came down to the ring when Moose was battling Ace Austin this...
Solo Sikoa Says The Rock Is Not The Head Of The Table
Solo Sikoa disputes The Rock’s recent claims that he is the true WWE Head Of The Table. While speaking to Republic World, Solo Sikoa made it clear that he doesn’t consider The Rock as The Head Of The Table. “He is not here in WWE so I don’t...
