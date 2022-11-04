Read full article on original website
Midterms 2022: Georgia, Arizona, Nevada & Wisconsin Senate Seats Too Close To Call; Control Of Congress Undecided As Dems Defy Expectations — Update
UPDATE, 11:46 PM PT: After all the rallies, all the ads, all the mudslinging, all the polls and predictions, and all the money, the overall results of the 2022 Midterm elections are up in the air heading towards the midnight hour. With Senate seats in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, & once again pivotal Georgia too close to call, and GOP hopes of a red wave in at least the House of Representatives dissipating, no one really knows who will hold the balance of power in Congress next year. Even with a December 6 runoff between incumbent Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger...
A confusing night of contradictory election info, with Trump claiming credit if GOP wins
As for what both sides are billing as the most important election of our lifetimes, it was a whole lot of “too early to call” in the early hours.
