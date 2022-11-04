Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Multi-vehicle crash on WB I-435 causes injuries, backup at Wornall Road
A multi-vehicle crash on Westbound Interstate 435 at Wornall Road has led to multiple injuries and a large backup Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Multi-vehicle crash sends multiple to hospital on I-435
A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-435 sent multiple to the hospital, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into pickup on I-49 in Raymore
The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 49, just south of North Cass Parkway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KMBC.com
Multiple people taken to hospitals after early morning wreck on I-435
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a large wreck on I-435 Monday morning. That crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-435 near Holmes Road — part of the busy Kansas City-to-Johnson-County morning commute. Several vehicles were involved in...
KCPD investigating wrong-way crash near Stadium Drive
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a wrong way crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 and Stadium Drive.
1 dead in multi-vehicle overnight crash on I-470
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 470 near Blue Ridge early Saturday morning.
1 dead in overnight crash involving semi on Interstate 470
One person died in an overnight crash at Interstate 470 and Northwest View High Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.
Gates Bar-B-Q location temporarily closed by KC health inspectors
Kansas City's health department inspectors temporarily shut down Gates Bar-B-Q's Main Street location due to health code violations.
KCTV 5
3 juveniles seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash Saturday night
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three juvenile passengers were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Olathe, Kansas, Saturday night. The adult driver and two additional juvenile passengers were not injured according to Olathe Police. Police said officers were dispatched to a crash at 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street at 10:14...
ATV driver dies in crash late Friday night in KCMO
The Kansas City Police Department said a driver of an ATV has died from their injuries following a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
KMZU
Smithville police arrest two following a pursuit
SMITHVILLE, Mo. – Smithville police are involved in a pursuit over the weekend, according to a social media post issued by the department. The incident reportedly occurred near Highways 169 and 92 when an officer attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle. The driver allegedly fled from law enforcement at more than 100mph. State troopers successfully deployed spike strips and a male and a female suspect fled the vehicle on foot. The female was captured nearby laying under a tree. The male was apprehended by Platte County deputies while walking along an interstate the next morning.
KCTV 5
20-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash just before midnight in Bates County. The Butler, Missouri, man was driving on Missouri Route D just east of Route Z when, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the road, struck a sign post and an embankment and overturned.
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
KMZU
Kearney PD involved in pursuit, three in custody
CASS COUNTY, Mo. - Kearney police were involved in a brief car chase after observing an alleged stolen vehicle, according to a post from the department. Spike strips were successfully deployed, prompting the vehicle to stop on southbound I-35. Three suspects from the Kansas City metro area, aged 17 to 23, were taken into custody.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN CRASH INVOLVING A TRACTOR TRAILER
A Warrensburg man was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer combo in Johnson County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 29-year-old Alec Tabor struck the trailer being towed by a 2014 Kenworth driven by 30-year-old Caleb Johnson also of Warrensburg.
1 critically injured in scooter crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person was critically injured in an overnight crash involving a scooter in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMZU
MODOT road maintenance for week of November 7
Weekly maintenance schedule for Missouri Department of Transportation's Northwest District, and parts of the Kansas City district as posted by MODOT. Route T – CLOSED for railroad maintenance at the St. Joseph Sub crossing, Nov. 8, 7:30 a.m. to 5p.m. Atchison County. Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over...
Missouri woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
CLAY COUNTY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
Temperatures plummet as cold front, storms move into Kansas City
While Kansas City was still warm this morning, parts of St. Joseph, Missouri, were 45-degrees, a glimpse into what was in store for KC.
WIBW
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
Comments / 0