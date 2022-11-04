SMITHVILLE, Mo. – Smithville police are involved in a pursuit over the weekend, according to a social media post issued by the department. The incident reportedly occurred near Highways 169 and 92 when an officer attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle. The driver allegedly fled from law enforcement at more than 100mph. State troopers successfully deployed spike strips and a male and a female suspect fled the vehicle on foot. The female was captured nearby laying under a tree. The male was apprehended by Platte County deputies while walking along an interstate the next morning.

SMITHVILLE, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO