Bates City, MO

KCTV 5

3 juveniles seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash Saturday night

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three juvenile passengers were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Olathe, Kansas, Saturday night. The adult driver and two additional juvenile passengers were not injured according to Olathe Police. Police said officers were dispatched to a crash at 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street at 10:14...
OLATHE, KS
KMZU

Smithville police arrest two following a pursuit

SMITHVILLE, Mo. – Smithville police are involved in a pursuit over the weekend, according to a social media post issued by the department. The incident reportedly occurred near Highways 169 and 92 when an officer attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle. The driver allegedly fled from law enforcement at more than 100mph. State troopers successfully deployed spike strips and a male and a female suspect fled the vehicle on foot. The female was captured nearby laying under a tree. The male was apprehended by Platte County deputies while walking along an interstate the next morning.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

20-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Bates County

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash just before midnight in Bates County. The Butler, Missouri, man was driving on Missouri Route D just east of Route Z when, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the road, struck a sign post and an embankment and overturned.
BATES COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13

A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Kearney PD involved in pursuit, three in custody

CASS COUNTY, Mo. - Kearney police were involved in a brief car chase after observing an alleged stolen vehicle, according to a post from the department. Spike strips were successfully deployed, prompting the vehicle to stop on southbound I-35. Three suspects from the Kansas City metro area, aged 17 to 23, were taken into custody.
KEARNEY, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN CRASH INVOLVING A TRACTOR TRAILER

A Warrensburg man was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer combo in Johnson County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 29-year-old Alec Tabor struck the trailer being towed by a 2014 Kenworth driven by 30-year-old Caleb Johnson also of Warrensburg.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMZU

MODOT road maintenance for week of November 7

Weekly maintenance schedule for Missouri Department of Transportation's Northwest District, and parts of the Kansas City district as posted by MODOT. Route T – CLOSED for railroad maintenance at the St. Joseph Sub crossing, Nov. 8, 7:30 a.m. to 5p.m. Atchison County. Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

