Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Smithville police arrest two following a pursuit
SMITHVILLE, Mo. – Smithville police are involved in a pursuit over the weekend, according to a social media post issued by the department. The incident reportedly occurred near Highways 169 and 92 when an officer attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle. The driver allegedly fled from law enforcement at more than 100mph. State troopers successfully deployed spike strips and a male and a female suspect fled the vehicle on foot. The female was captured nearby laying under a tree. The male was apprehended by Platte County deputies while walking along an interstate the next morning.
KMZU
Kearney PD involved in pursuit, three in custody
CASS COUNTY, Mo. - Kearney police were involved in a brief car chase after observing an alleged stolen vehicle, according to a post from the department. Spike strips were successfully deployed, prompting the vehicle to stop on southbound I-35. Three suspects from the Kansas City metro area, aged 17 to 23, were taken into custody.
KMZU
Ray County Commission meets Wednesday
RICHMOND, Mo. - The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, November 9. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to approve Plats and Rezoning Ordinance for Planning and Zoning Administrator Stacy Wolfe. Megan Pendleton will then meet with the commission to pick up Cemetery Quit Claim Deed paperwork for Shotwell and Richmond Cemeteries. The commission is scheduled to sign C&M Farms contract for the Road and Bridge trailer purchase. A contract between the county and MTS Contracting to be signed regarding stonework at the courthouse. Concluding the meeting, Darrell Decker with Magic Consortium to meet with County Clerk, Glenda Powell and Kathy Dugger, Payroll Clerk, and the commission to discuss 2023 insurance.
KMZU
Saline County Commission meets in regular session
MARSHALL, Mo. – The Saline County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, November 9. A tentative agenda indicates the commission to approve payment schedule and payroll. Monte Fenner to be appointed to MSDC Board for 2023. Concluding the meeting, three employee vacation extension approvals. The meeting is scheduled at...
KMZU
Richard Dave Anderson
Richard Dave Anderson, age 85, a resident of Braymer, Missouri passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri. He was born the son of Thomas, II and Juanita (Wilson) Anderson on May 1, 1937 in Braymer, Missouri. Richard married Myrna Del Litton on November 4, 1956. She preceded him in death on October 30, 1986. He later married Sharon , she survives in Blue Springs, Missouri. Richard was an entrepreneur. He owned and operated Anderson’s Painting and Decorating, Rich’s Steak House and Lounge, Belton, Missouri, Country Café at Benjamin Stables, Kansas City, Missouri, Family Tree Restaurant , Carrollton, Missouri, Busy Bee Café, in both Braymer, Missouri and Norborne, Missouri, and the Bobcat Den, Braymer, Missouri. In addition to being a restaurateur, he was an over-the-road truck driver for a time. He was a former President of the Braymer Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Lions Club, and was a square dance caller. He enjoyed birdwatching, traveling, and spending time with his family.
KMZU
Carolyn Sue (Cully) Telgemeier
Carolyn Sue (Cully) Telgemeier, 71, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Greenton Baptist Church, 9345 Greenton Rd., Odessa, MO 64076. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the church. Interment will be in Greenton Cemetery. Memories of Carolyn and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Richard Dean Summers
Richard Dean Summers 69, of Warsaw, passed away on October 14, 2022, at his home. Richard was born on September 21, 1953, to Billy D. and L. (Maxine) Summers. He is survived by his faithful companion Amos; two sisters, Loretta (Joe) Wilkerson of Owenton, KY and Peggy (Jeff) Powell of Richmond; brother, Butch Summers of Excelsior Springs; nephew, Camden (Erica) Summers of Camden; cousins, Gary (Debbie) Crawford of Platte City; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and members of the Bent Tree family.
KMZU
Mary Jane Weems
Mary Jane Weems, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Mary was born the daughter of Robert Benton Stout and Juanita (Cox) Stout on October 7, 1935 in Mooresville, Missouri. She was a 1953 graduate of Mooresville High School in Mooresville, Missouri where she was the valedictorian of her class. After high school, she enrolled in Chillicothe Business College until its closing, at which time she went to Detroit, Michigan to live with an aunt and uncle. This is where she gained employment with the Bell System. Later she transferred to Southwestern Bell in Chillicothe where she continued her Bell System career until retirement. After retirement she was an active volunteer with RSVP, Threads Thrift Store, and the Mooresville Christian Church. She was the caregiver for her parents, aunts, and uncles during their later years. In addition to all this, she enjoyed traveling around the country and attending various flea markets and antique shows with her husband. One of her greatest joys was attending Mooresville Christian Church, where she could worship with her longtime neighbors and friends. Supporting the church and Bible School was of utmost importance to her. She was always the smiling face that everyone recognized, never meeting a stranger.
KMZU
Sharon Jane Purdy
Sedalia resident, formerly of Carrollton, Sharon Jane Purdy, 72, died Sunday November 6, 2022. Celebration of life will be 7 p.m. Wednesday November 9 at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. Family receives friends one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be in Cole Camp Cemetery at a later...
KMZU
Fredda Marguerite Pulliam
Area resident, Fredda Marguerite Pulliam, 96, died October 30, 2022. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 10 in Lathrop Cemetery. Visitation is the day prior, from 6 - 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.
KMZU
Evelyn Norfleet
Evelyn Norfleet, 95, formerly of Higginsville, died on October 23, 2022 in Pensacola, FL. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home. She will be buried in the City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Assn.
Comments / 0