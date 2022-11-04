Read full article on original website
A ‘Not Dangerous’ Designation Stands for Onalaska Dog That Injured 5-Year-Old, Despite Appeal
Editor’s Note: A series on the history and proceedings of the Lewis County Dangerous Animal Designation Board will be published in upcoming editions starting this Saturday, Nov. 12. After an appeal on Friday, an Onalaksa dog named Bull will face no county-required repercussions after he bit and severely injured...
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
Portland Man Kills Landlord With a Sword, Authorities Say It’s ‘Justified’
I'm gonna get medieval on your ass. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it will not prosecute a Portland man who killed his ex-landlord, saying the man acted in self-defense, according to Willamette Week. This story is a weird one so I will do my best to make it make sense to you. Here's what you need to know:
15 Best Things to Do in Cowlitz County, WA
Make Cowlitz County, Washington, your next destination if you want to spend time in nature while still having urban conveniences within reach. The county isn’t just rich in natural beauty and history, making it an exceptional destination for all travelers. It is also known as the location of the...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm
A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
Photos: Friends of Aron Christensen Protest in Chehalis, Ask for Justice
Friends of a Portland man who died from a gunshot to his chest along with his puppy on a trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County in August protested at the Law and Justice Center in Chehalis on Saturday. There have been no arrests in the case. Most recently,...
Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions
Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
Freezing temperatures expected this week in Portland, surrounding areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — After Oregon saw a record-breaking warm and dry October, the month of November is off to a cold and wet start. This week, the Willamette Valley will see high temperatures below normal for this time of year and freezing low temperatures in some areas. A cold...
A Hiker and His Puppy Were Shot Dead on a Remote Washington Trail; Investigation Has Been as Strange as the Killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
Vancouver crash actually a shooting; Man, 26, critical
What at first appeared to be a traffic crash in Vancouver turned out to be a shooting that critically wounded a man, police said Monday afternoon.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cowlitz county at around 6:40 a.m. The accident happened on state route 504 near Toutle. A 24-year-old man from Aberdeen was driving a 2013 Ford Econoline passenger van on eastbound state route 504. The driver veered off the road and collided...
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties
Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening. Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.
Gas thieves drill into tanks in Battle Ground
Sgt. Chris Skidmore with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said they see this kind of crime intermittently and suggest people do what they can to protect their cars.
