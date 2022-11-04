ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cowlitz County, WA

Make Cowlitz County, Washington, your next destination if you want to spend time in nature while still having urban conveniences within reach. The county isn’t just rich in natural beauty and history, making it an exceptional destination for all travelers. It is also known as the location of the...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm

A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions

Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
washingtonbeerblog.com

2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries

Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
PUYALLUP, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties

Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening. Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy