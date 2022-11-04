Read full article on original website
Tim Bowley
3d ago
It is an issue regardless of the status of whether the lock down is still in place or not. The next time the government will try to usurp more authority and restrict freedoms even more.
Reply(11)
16
Freedom fighter WV
3d ago
thus is far from moot. this would provide relief to the churches, and ensure religious freedom for the next excuse the feds use to shut down churches.
Reply(20)
19
Guest10
3d ago
We didn't listen to the government, we met for church services anyway. The government in. the USA can't dictate to you anything about your worship. Read the constitution
Reply(1)
6
