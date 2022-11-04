ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Ask Tacoma

Does buying a condo in Tacoma make sense over renting?

Currently looking at condos and many of the ones that interest me, it turns out the mortgage payment is going to be about what rent costs are in the neighborhood. However with property tax and building HOA, there’s about $1,000 in costs per month included in that which would be permanent even after the condo is paid off, probably will expect that to increase over the years. Condos don’t seem to appreciate much as many of the ones I see might have sold in 2000 for nearly the same price it’s on the market for now.
TACOMA, WA
Axios

Nervous buyers watch housing prices slide in Seattle

Though buying a house in the Emerald City remains far from affordable for many, interest rate increases and more listings on the market means a correction is underway, according to a recent RE/MAX national housing report. Driving the news: The Seattle housing market continues to cool with a 120% rise...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Pennsylvania tax collections 10% above previous estimates

(The Center Square) – Though experts are concerned about a higher chance of a recession, Pennsylvania’s tax collections remain healthy and better than a year ago. As noted in October’s monthly revenue update, the Independent Fiscal Office reported that General Fund collections were about $277 million (9.7%) above expectations for October and about $861 million higher (7.1%) for the fiscal year to date.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

DeWine cruises to reelection as Ohio’s governor

(The Center Square) – Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine easily won reelection Tuesday, using a campaign of job growth to defeat former Dayton Nan Whaley and continue a long political career that spanned the state House and Congress. Fox News and the Columbus Dispatch both called the race for...
OHIO STATE
KUOW

Misinformation targets Seattle's Vietnamese community

It is election day, and just like in 2020, misinformation is a big issue. Seattle's Vietnamese community has been the target of misinformation for decades, and this election is no different. UW researcher Sarah Nguyen will tell us about the important issues Seattle’s Vietnamese community is weighing this election cycle,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Illinois sees reduction in median household income

(The Center Square) – Illinois has seen a decrease in the median household income, and Todd Maisch, the Illinois Chamber president wonders if COVID-19 relief payments are a contributing factor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average Illinois family made about $1,100 less last year than the year...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps

Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy