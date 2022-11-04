Read full article on original website
Related
Is WA AG Insurance Investigation Retaliation for Credit Scoring Defeat?
The timing of this so-called investigation is curious. WA State Attorney General investigates two insurance companies. Tuesday, November 8th, WA State AG Bob Ferguson announced a Thurston County judge is going to allow him to continue his "investigation" into PEMCO and Progressive Insurance Companies. According to the AG:. ".. a...
Virginia’s emergency SNAP allotments continue for another month
(The Center Square) – Virginians who are eligible for food stamps will continue to receive higher allotments through November, according to an announcement from the Virginia Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments, which provide more money on Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, began during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the...
Does buying a condo in Tacoma make sense over renting?
Currently looking at condos and many of the ones that interest me, it turns out the mortgage payment is going to be about what rent costs are in the neighborhood. However with property tax and building HOA, there’s about $1,000 in costs per month included in that which would be permanent even after the condo is paid off, probably will expect that to increase over the years. Condos don’t seem to appreciate much as many of the ones I see might have sold in 2000 for nearly the same price it’s on the market for now.
WSDOT demands Everett mayor retraction, apology in homeless hotels flap
(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin called out the Washington State Department of Transportation for moving homeless people into Everett motels. State departments responded with contrary information to Franklin and requests for a public apology. In a statement posted on Twitter, Franklin said the department is moving...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Poll: More Washingtonians oppose new gas-powered car ban than support it
(The Center Square) – A plurality of Washingtonians don’t seem sold on a statewide ban on the sale of new gas-powered motor vehicles by 2035, based on the results of a recent poll. Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state will follow California’s lead and ban...
Maryland voters approve cannabis legalization in Tuesday election
(The Center Square) – Maryland voters supported legalizing recreational marijuana in a statewide referendum question that was on the ballot, making it the 20th state where it will be permissible. According to preliminary results on the Maryland State Board of Elections website, Question 4 on the statewide ballot garnered...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: With 8,000 challenged ballots, don’t have a sloppy signature
We have a lot of experience with vote-by-mail here in Washington, so I apologize if you’ve heard this before, but – this is no time to get sloppy, especially if you’re a procrastinator. I want your vote to count, and if you’re in a rush, you risk...
Nervous buyers watch housing prices slide in Seattle
Though buying a house in the Emerald City remains far from affordable for many, interest rate increases and more listings on the market means a correction is underway, according to a recent RE/MAX national housing report. Driving the news: The Seattle housing market continues to cool with a 120% rise...
Washington gas prices continue to fall, bucking national trend
(The Center Square) – The statewide price of regular unleaded in Washington sat at $4.82 per gallon Monday, according to AAA data. The price dropped 10 cents per gallon from last week’s average. This change moved in the opposite direction of the national average, which rose 4 cents...
Chronicle
Washington Revenue up $126M Since September Forecast as Recession Fears Loom
Washington state’s revenue collections since the September forecast are $126 million, or 6.3%, above expectations. But that good news at Friday morning’s Economic and Revenue Forecast Council’s virtual meeting was tempered by concerns about the heightened risk of a recession. In the parlance of ERFC Executive Director...
Pennsylvania tax collections 10% above previous estimates
(The Center Square) – Though experts are concerned about a higher chance of a recession, Pennsylvania’s tax collections remain healthy and better than a year ago. As noted in October’s monthly revenue update, the Independent Fiscal Office reported that General Fund collections were about $277 million (9.7%) above expectations for October and about $861 million higher (7.1%) for the fiscal year to date.
DeWine cruises to reelection as Ohio’s governor
(The Center Square) – Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine easily won reelection Tuesday, using a campaign of job growth to defeat former Dayton Nan Whaley and continue a long political career that spanned the state House and Congress. Fox News and the Columbus Dispatch both called the race for...
KUOW
Misinformation targets Seattle's Vietnamese community
It is election day, and just like in 2020, misinformation is a big issue. Seattle's Vietnamese community has been the target of misinformation for decades, and this election is no different. UW researcher Sarah Nguyen will tell us about the important issues Seattle’s Vietnamese community is weighing this election cycle,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Hundreds attend Tiffany Smiley’s New Mom in Town bus tour in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 6, 2022—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) was greeted by hundreds of residents in three Snohomish County cities—Everett, Marysville, and Monroe—as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. Hundreds also attended her La Conner, Oak Harbor, and Wenatchee events in the area.
Democrat Bennet holds on to U.S. Senate seat, beating out O’Dea in Colorado
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado held on to his seat in Tuesday’s general election, fending off Republican challenger Joe O’Dea. NBC, CNN and Fox News called the race less than an hour after polls closed Tuesday night in Colorado. "Tonight, Colorado sent...
Illinois sees reduction in median household income
(The Center Square) – Illinois has seen a decrease in the median household income, and Todd Maisch, the Illinois Chamber president wonders if COVID-19 relief payments are a contributing factor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average Illinois family made about $1,100 less last year than the year...
WA State Seeks to Collect Capital Gains Tax Before Court Ruling
According to information via The Washington Policy Center (WPC) and court filings, the state of Washington is going to try to collect the controversial capital gains tax beginning March 1st, before an anticipated State Supreme Court ruling. The tax was ruled un-Constitutional on March 1st by Judge. Back on March...
Arizona’s Prop 211 aimed at ‘dark money’ but critics call it ‘unconstitutional cancel culture’
(The Center Square) – Among the 10 non-candidate decisions Arizona voters can choose from on their ballots Tuesday is Proposition 211, a measure supporters say would eliminate “dark money” but opponents warn could reach far beyond political campaign disclosure. Voters will decide whether to require “additional disclosures...
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps
Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 0