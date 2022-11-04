Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
Kentucky HC John Calipari discusses grieving with team after death of players' father
The Wildcats head coach discusses how he is handling the sudden death of Daimion Collins' father with the player and with his team.
247Sports
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
Scouting Mike Williams and his fit at LSU
Bishop Walsh School and Team Thrill four-star guard Mike Williams just announced his commitment to LSU live on the 247Sports Channel. Williams chose LSU over a group of finalists that also included Clemson, DePaul, Syracuse, VCU, and Wake Forest. He had visited all six campuses this fall, with LSU getting...
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame
Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "First of all, congratulations to Notre Dame. They were outstanding. Just absolutely dominated us in every facet of football. Starting with coaching... blocking, tackling, you name it— dominated. Congratulations to coach (Marcus) Freeman and his staff. Always tell our team you get what you earn, and we earned this tonight for sure. Momentum is tough in a game like this and we lost momentum right out of the gate with the blocked punt touchdown. Very simple, flat-out just didn't do our job. Never got the momentum back. Pick-6 and another bad interception that led to another touchdown. Huge momentum plays.
247Sports
Auburn players share Bryan Harsin's last message to team after firing
STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Owen Pappoe had one thing on his mind. The senior linebacker and team captain was really looking forward to lunch Monday afternoon. He had a good morning. He was walking out of the building, business as usual before the team’s defensive film session in the afternoon.
Brown "disappointed and frustrated" with offense in loss
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown spoke with the media after the team's 31-14 loss on the road at Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. The full video can be seen above, but quotes with a few highlights from the postgame presser are below. Opening statement: The story of our game...
247Sports
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud face criticism after Buckeyes' ugly upset survival
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to rush for a season-high 200 yards. However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive in the second...
Notebook: Not quite 'Press Virginia' but Illini dig into defensive bag; Luke Goode injury update
CHAMPAIGN — When star big man Kofi Cockburn missed time last season due to suspension and concussion protocol, Illinois men's basketball got a snapshot of life post-Cockburn and what a 7-foot, 295-pound absence in the paint would mean for the team. Head coach Brad Underwood has been preparing for...
247Sports
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
Indiana basketball player prospectus: Miller Kopp
Shooting is once again at the forefront of the Indiana Hoosiers season, and Miller Kopp figures to play a big role in that department. Here is what to expect from Kopp this year.
What Nate Oats learned about fourth team from extra preseason work
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Year 4 of the Nate Oats era will begin tomorrow with Alabama’s regular season opener. But Oats and his coaching staff have had more time to work with this team than in previous years thanks to 10 extra practices and three games for a summer foreign tour.
247Sports
Oklahoma's Brent Venables annoyed with Sooners' lack of physicality, discipline in Baylor setback
Oklahoma had its chances to knock off Baylor, but the Sooners just could not get over the hump. Baylor converted three huge fourth downs on its way to a big 38-35 win over Oklahoma. Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel completed 22 of 34 passes for 261 yards with two touchdowns and...
New faces fill roles for Red Wolves
To continue the slow progression of Arkansas State Red Wolves basketball coach Mike Balado had a plan. There was the fact that he had to replace seven from last year’s roster – including the top three scorers – but Balado, who is 69-80 in six seasons in Jonesboro, added a few transfers and had a summer exhibition tour to the Dominican Republic to get the newcomers a head start on the approaching season.
Da Prato, Sims tabbed to be interim HC, DC
TAMPA — USF unveiled its immediate next steps for the final three games of the season on Sunday night in the immediate wake of the firing of third-year head coach Jeff Scott and first-year defensive coordinator Bob Shoop. Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly has announced that special teams...
Vanderbilt basketball: Commodores to tip off season with in-state showdown against Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt and Memphis will capture a good bit of attention from the college basketball world Monday when they provide arguably the best game on tap for the sport's opening night. On top of that, the two programs sit just three hours apart on I-40 and tout former NBA stars at head coach in Jerry Stackhouse and Penny Hardaway.
National top-60 prospect Rakease Passmore was very impressed by Indiana on his official visit
National top-60 basketball prospect Rakease Passmore had a very good official visit to Indiana this weekend. He breaks down what stood out to him, why he likes IU coach Mike Woodson and where IU stands with him.
247Sports
Kalani Sitake inadvertently provided the diagnosis of the problems and gave away the solution to recent woes
BYU's win over Boise State caught just about everyone by surprise. When the game kicked off, BYU was a 10.5-point underdog playing on the blue turf at Boise State in a very difficult road environment. The Cougars had been reeling after four straight losses and few expected Kalani Sitake to be able to turn his squad's performance around in time to snap Boise State's four-game winning streak.
What They're Saying: WSU Feel-Good Offense Edition
RAISE YOUR HAND if you predicted Washington State to erupt for 514 yards and 52 points in a lopsided win over Stanford. The Cougar run game and offense came alive, the Wazzu.
Jim Harbaugh offers injury update on Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two of the Michigan football team’s starters who missed Saturday’s victory over Rutgers should return next week against Nebraska, Jim Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. Starting WR Roman Wilson and starting LT Ryan Hayes, neither of whom made the trip to Piscataway,...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0