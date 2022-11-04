ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State

Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
247Sports

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Scouting Mike Williams and his fit at LSU

Bishop Walsh School and Team Thrill four-star guard Mike Williams just announced his commitment to LSU live on the 247Sports Channel. Williams chose LSU over a group of finalists that also included Clemson, DePaul, Syracuse, VCU, and Wake Forest. He had visited all six campuses this fall, with LSU getting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame

Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "First of all, congratulations to Notre Dame. They were outstanding. Just absolutely dominated us in every facet of football. Starting with coaching... blocking, tackling, you name it— dominated. Congratulations to coach (Marcus) Freeman and his staff. Always tell our team you get what you earn, and we earned this tonight for sure. Momentum is tough in a game like this and we lost momentum right out of the gate with the blocked punt touchdown. Very simple, flat-out just didn't do our job. Never got the momentum back. Pick-6 and another bad interception that led to another touchdown. Huge momentum plays.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Auburn players share Bryan Harsin's last message to team after firing

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Owen Pappoe had one thing on his mind. The senior linebacker and team captain was really looking forward to lunch Monday afternoon. He had a good morning. He was walking out of the building, business as usual before the team’s defensive film session in the afternoon.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

New faces fill roles for Red Wolves

To continue the slow progression of Arkansas State Red Wolves basketball coach Mike Balado had a plan. There was the fact that he had to replace seven from last year’s roster – including the top three scorers – but Balado, who is 69-80 in six seasons in Jonesboro, added a few transfers and had a summer exhibition tour to the Dominican Republic to get the newcomers a head start on the approaching season.
JONESBORO, AR
247Sports

Da Prato, Sims tabbed to be interim HC, DC

TAMPA — USF unveiled its immediate next steps for the final three games of the season on Sunday night in the immediate wake of the firing of third-year head coach Jeff Scott and first-year defensive coordinator Bob Shoop. Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly has announced that special teams...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Kalani Sitake inadvertently provided the diagnosis of the problems and gave away the solution to recent woes

BYU's win over Boise State caught just about everyone by surprise. When the game kicked off, BYU was a 10.5-point underdog playing on the blue turf at Boise State in a very difficult road environment. The Cougars had been reeling after four straight losses and few expected Kalani Sitake to be able to turn his squad's performance around in time to snap Boise State's four-game winning streak.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh offers injury update on Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two of the Michigan football team’s starters who missed Saturday’s victory over Rutgers should return next week against Nebraska, Jim Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. Starting WR Roman Wilson and starting LT Ryan Hayes, neither of whom made the trip to Piscataway,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy