KTVB
Lindsay Lohan on the Pressure of Covering 'Jingle Bell Rock' for 'Falling for Christmas' (Exclusive)
Get ready for the Lohanassaince because Lindsay Lohan is back with the Netflix holiday-themed rom-com, Falling for Christmas, and a new rendition of the festive single, "Jingle Bell Rock." For many fans, it's a double dose of what they love most about the multifaceted performer, who rose to fame with...
KTVB
Lindsay Lohan on Aaron Carter's Death: 'My Heart Goes Out to His Family' (Exclusive)
Following the shocking news of Aaron Carter's death at the age of 34, Lindsay Lohan is speaking out. While talking to ET's Denny Directo, she shared that there was still a "lot of love" when it came to her ex-boyfriend and his family. "My heart goes out to his family...
KTVB
Lindsay Lohan 'Would Love' to Reunite With 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)
While promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan took a moment to look back on one of her hits, Freaky Friday, which turns 20 next year. "You're aging me," she joked, when ET's Denny Directo brought up the upcoming anniversary for the acclaimed body-swap remake starring her and Jamie Lee Curtis.
KTVB
'The Masked Singer' Goes Retro for '90s Night Before Two Surprising Celebs Unmask! (Recap)
The Masked Singer returned for a special Sunday show with a fun, weird and wonderful tribute to the '90s!. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger did their best to guess the secret identities of the night's costumed contestants as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new hopefuls -- The Walrus and The Milkshake -- who came to try and take on the returning champs, The Lambs.
KTVB
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)
Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
KTVB
'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers 'Bright Light' Aaron Carter (Exclusive)
The Dancing With the Stars family is taking the time to remember season 9 contestant Aaron Carter. The singer, who placed fifth on the dancing competition back in 2009, died over the weekend. He was 34. "I saw the news, and I was shocked," DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba tells...
KTVB
Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Part of Motherhood So Far: 'He's a Happy Baby' (Exclusive)
Rihanna has a lot on her plate, including headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show, making her solo musical comeback after six years and releasing the controversial fourth volume of the Savage X Fenty Show. But according to the singer, nothing tops her first priority -- being a mom. The...
KTVB
Victoria Beckham Has Spice Girls Reunion with Mel C and Emma Bunton at Geri Horner’s Birthday
A delightful blend of spices! Victoria Beckham reunited with former Spice Girls bandmates Mel C and Emma Bunton while celebrating with Geri Horner over the weekend!. Geri -- formerly known as Ginger Spice -- rang in her 50th birthday Saturday night and brought Victoria (Posh Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice) and Emma (Baby Spice) together for the occasion.
KTVB
Will Ferrell Shares Why He Chose 'Spirited' as first Christmas Movie Since 'Elf's Success (Exclusive)
Another Christmas classic under his belt! Will Ferrell left his mark on holiday cinema in 2003 with the beloved classic Elf, and now he's getting in the festive spirit again for his new movie, Spirited. Ferrell walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of Spirited at Alice Tully...
KTVB
Sylvester Stallone Says Marriage Troubles With Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Part of Family's Reality Show
Sylvester Stallone doesn’t mind putting his family business in the forefront. Following his split, and reconciliation, with wife Jennifer Flavin, the 76-year-old actor admits that the world will see the entire thing play out on his family’s upcoming reality TV show. "Of course it’s part of the show,"...
KTVB
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Forced to Miss Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was noticeably absent from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night in Los Angeles. While on stage accepting the honor, lead singer Simon Le Bon revealed Taylor could not attend due to his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis. A letter from Taylor, which was later published on the band's website, detailed his current health struggle.
KTVB
Olivia Culpo Recalls Nick Jonas Romance: 'My Whole Identity Was in Him'
Olivia Culpo is opening up about a "very formative experience" for her: dating Nick Jonas. On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe is pressed about dating Nick from 2013 to 2015. "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money...
KTVB
Mo'Nique Celebrates Taping Netflix Comedy Special 'My Name Is Mo'Nique'
Mo'Nique has officially taped her Netflix comedy special and the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to celebrate. On Wednesday, the comedian posted a photo of her with her husband, thanking her fans for attending the show. "My sweet babies thanks to everyone that came out and celebrated this moment with...
KTVB
Michelle Williams Talks Motherhood, Holiday Plans After Welcoming Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)
Michelle Williams is gearing up for the holidays after getting a truly heartwarming gift -- her third child!. The actress -- who recently welcomed an adorable baby with husband Thomas Kail -- walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film The Fabelmans, as part of AFI Fest 2022 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.
KTVB
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)
Enjoying the honeymoon phase! Sarah Hyland is opening up about married life after she exchanged vows with her husband, Wells Adams, back in August. Sitting down with ET's Denny Directo, the Play-Doh Squished host opened up about her star-studded wedding ceremony, and how life after getting hitched has been "amazing."
KTVB
Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Personal Details Surrounding His Death (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter's friend is speaking out in the wake of his death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Gary Madatyan, Carter's friend of more than a decade, and he opened up about what he saw when he arrived at the late singer's home on Saturday following Carter's death. ET has reached out to Carter's manager for comment.
KTVB
Gigi Hadid 'Doesn't Want to Be Disrespectful' to Zayn Malik Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance, Source Says
Gigi Hadid is being mindful of her ex, Zayn Malik, during her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. A source tells ET that the 27-year-old model would rather keep her dating life out of the public eye out of respect of her daughter, Khai's, father. "Gigi and Leo have been seeing each...
KTVB
Princess Diana's Revenge Dress on 'The Crown': What to Know About the Real-Life Moment
Decades before Taylor Swift sang, "Lately she's been dressing for revenge," Princess Diana coined the phrase "revenge dress" in 1994 with one show-stopping look. The memorable look is being recreated on season 5 of The Crown, and has already been featured in the show's trailer. But how did the iconic fashion moment come to pass in real life?
KTVB
'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Robin Thicke Gets Roasted for His Ken Jeong-Like Wild Guesses (Exclusive)
With Ken Jeong out sick for the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer, someone's got to pick up the slack when it comes to outrageous and totally out-of-left-field guesses. In this exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's new episode, Robin Thicke proves he has what it takes to take on the mantle.
KTVB
FX's 'Kindred' Brings Octavia Butler's Classic Time Travel Novel to Life in Terrifying Trailer: Watch!
FX has released the first look at its upcoming series, Kindred, offering a look at a terrifying concept -- time traveling while Black. The eight-episode limited series is based on Hugo Award winner Octavia Butler’s acclaimed novel of the same name, starring Mallori Johnson as Dana James, a young Black aspiring writer living in Los Angeles with her husband, Kevin Franklin.
