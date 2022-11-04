ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'The Masked Singer' Goes Retro for '90s Night Before Two Surprising Celebs Unmask! (Recap)

The Masked Singer returned for a special Sunday show with a fun, weird and wonderful tribute to the '90s!. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger did their best to guess the secret identities of the night's costumed contestants as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new hopefuls -- The Walrus and The Milkshake -- who came to try and take on the returning champs, The Lambs.
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
Victoria Beckham Has Spice Girls Reunion with Mel C and Emma Bunton at Geri Horner’s Birthday

A delightful blend of spices! Victoria Beckham reunited with former Spice Girls bandmates Mel C and Emma Bunton while celebrating with Geri Horner over the weekend!. Geri -- formerly known as Ginger Spice -- rang in her 50th birthday Saturday night and brought Victoria (Posh Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice) and Emma (Baby Spice) together for the occasion.
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Forced to Miss Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was noticeably absent from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night in Los Angeles. While on stage accepting the honor, lead singer Simon Le Bon revealed Taylor could not attend due to his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis. A letter from Taylor, which was later published on the band's website, detailed his current health struggle.
Olivia Culpo Recalls Nick Jonas Romance: 'My Whole Identity Was in Him'

Olivia Culpo is opening up about a "very formative experience" for her: dating Nick Jonas. On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe is pressed about dating Nick from 2013 to 2015. "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money...
Mo'Nique Celebrates Taping Netflix Comedy Special 'My Name Is Mo'Nique'

Mo'Nique has officially taped her Netflix comedy special and the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to celebrate. On Wednesday, the comedian posted a photo of her with her husband, thanking her fans for attending the show. "My sweet babies thanks to everyone that came out and celebrated this moment with...
Michelle Williams Talks Motherhood, Holiday Plans After Welcoming Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

Michelle Williams is gearing up for the holidays after getting a truly heartwarming gift -- her third child!. The actress -- who recently welcomed an adorable baby with husband Thomas Kail -- walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film The Fabelmans, as part of AFI Fest 2022 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)

Enjoying the honeymoon phase! Sarah Hyland is opening up about married life after she exchanged vows with her husband, Wells Adams, back in August. Sitting down with ET's Denny Directo, the Play-Doh Squished host opened up about her star-studded wedding ceremony, and how life after getting hitched has been "amazing."
Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Personal Details Surrounding His Death (Exclusive)

Aaron Carter's friend is speaking out in the wake of his death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Gary Madatyan, Carter's friend of more than a decade, and he opened up about what he saw when he arrived at the late singer's home on Saturday following Carter's death. ET has reached out to Carter's manager for comment.
Princess Diana's Revenge Dress on 'The Crown': What to Know About the Real-Life Moment

Decades before Taylor Swift sang, "Lately she's been dressing for revenge," Princess Diana coined the phrase "revenge dress" in 1994 with one show-stopping look. The memorable look is being recreated on season 5 of The Crown, and has already been featured in the show's trailer. But how did the iconic fashion moment come to pass in real life?
FX's 'Kindred' Brings Octavia Butler's Classic Time Travel Novel to Life in Terrifying Trailer: Watch!

FX has released the first look at its upcoming series, Kindred, offering a look at a terrifying concept -- time traveling while Black. The eight-episode limited series is based on Hugo Award winner Octavia Butler’s acclaimed novel of the same name, starring Mallori Johnson as Dana James, a young Black aspiring writer living in Los Angeles with her husband, Kevin Franklin.
