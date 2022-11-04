ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WOWK 13 News

Here’s when polls open in West Virginia on Election Day

Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout.  Here is when the polls open in each state and Washington, D.C. All times are local time.  Alabama  7 a.m.  Alaska  7 a.m.  Arizona  6 a.m.  Arkansas  7:30 […]
GEORGIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia 2022 voter guide: Amendments explained and candidates by county

West Virginians will go to the polls to elect two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state delegates, state senators, and in many places, new county and city officials. Plus, there are four proposed changes to the West Virginia Constitution. If voters approve them, the amendments will let churches incorporate and give more power to the state Legislature to modify property taxes, set education policy, and conduct impeachment trials without state court interference.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOV 9

Justice makes final case against Amendment 2

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made a final stop in Ohio County on Monday afternoon ahead of the midterms urging voters to vote no on Amendment 2. "That’s serious stuff when you start changing the constitution and we don’t need to do that at this time,” he said. “Basically, what you're going to do is have a giant power grab by Charleston that is going to take away local control and give that power to Charleston. Then your county is going to have to line up every February and beg for money."
OHIO COUNTY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia DMV Online Knowledge tests surpass 50,000

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ customers are taking advantage of taking their driver’s license knowledge test online. Since the service launch in 2021, over 50,000 customers have taken their test from home. The Online Knowledge test has dramatically helped the DMV reduce...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases back under 1,000

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in the state were below 1,000 again Monday, despite 588 new cases being reported over the weekend, according to the latest data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency reported 926 active cases in Monday morning’s update, down from...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
beckersdental.com

Delta Dental New Jersey, VSP launch joint benefits plan

Delta Dental of New Jersey and VSP Vision Care partnered to launch DeltaVision, a benefits plan that includes vision coverage. DeltaVision offers customers access to a network of eye doctors across the country as well as benefits including LASIK discounts and additional pairs of glasses, according to a Nov. 8 news release from Delta Dental.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia agency encourages people to apply for assistance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now is a good time for homeowners, who are behind in their utility payments, to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.   Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, […]
VIRGINIA STATE

