What is West Virginia Amendment 4?
There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot for West Virginia voters this year.
Here’s when polls open in West Virginia on Election Day
Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout. Here is when the polls open in each state and Washington, D.C. All times are local time. Alabama 7 a.m. Alaska 7 a.m. Arizona 6 a.m. Arkansas 7:30 […]
West Virginia early voting trends downwards for 2022 General Election
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Early voting has come to a close nationwide, and reports from the U.S. Elections Project show the number of early votes across the country has increased from the last midterm election in 2018, but West Virginia has seen the opposite. National statistics show the total of early voters rose from 39.1 […]
West Virginia 2022 voter guide: Amendments explained and candidates by county
West Virginians will go to the polls to elect two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state delegates, state senators, and in many places, new county and city officials. Plus, there are four proposed changes to the West Virginia Constitution. If voters approve them, the amendments will let churches incorporate and give more power to the state Legislature to modify property taxes, set education policy, and conduct impeachment trials without state court interference.
National Weather Service: Burning not recommended in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning regarding increased fire danger on Tuesday for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and much of West Virginia. The NWS issued an additional Red Flag Warning for the region on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NWS says dry conditions, low humidity, and […]
Most of West Virginia under Red Flag Warning
The National Weather Service announced that that dozens of counties are under a Red Flag Warning.
West Virginia food bank breaks Guinness World Record
Over the weekend, a food bank in Charleston, West Virginia attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the largest word spelled with packaged food, and according to Gov. Jim Justice, they succeeded.
West Virginia Election Results
Below are the 2022 West Virginia election results and races. Polls close in West Virginia at 7:30 PM. Refresh for updates.
Justice makes final case against Amendment 2
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made a final stop in Ohio County on Monday afternoon ahead of the midterms urging voters to vote no on Amendment 2. "That’s serious stuff when you start changing the constitution and we don’t need to do that at this time,” he said. “Basically, what you're going to do is have a giant power grab by Charleston that is going to take away local control and give that power to Charleston. Then your county is going to have to line up every February and beg for money."
West Virginia DMV Online Knowledge tests surpass 50,000
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ customers are taking advantage of taking their driver’s license knowledge test online. Since the service launch in 2021, over 50,000 customers have taken their test from home. The Online Knowledge test has dramatically helped the DMV reduce...
DHHR hiring in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is hiring in north central West Virginia.
Sunset Cemetery to be only West Virginia graveyard with Purple Heart designation
PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memorial Funeral Home announced Monday, that the Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery would be dedicated as the only Purple Heart cemetery in the state of West Virginia and the Mid-Ohio Valley on Friday. Dwight Ullman, general manager, said the state will recognize the cemetery with a proclamation...
West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases back under 1,000
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in the state were below 1,000 again Monday, despite 588 new cases being reported over the weekend, according to the latest data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency reported 926 active cases in Monday morning’s update, down from...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.
Delta Dental New Jersey, VSP launch joint benefits plan
Delta Dental of New Jersey and VSP Vision Care partnered to launch DeltaVision, a benefits plan that includes vision coverage. DeltaVision offers customers access to a network of eye doctors across the country as well as benefits including LASIK discounts and additional pairs of glasses, according to a Nov. 8 news release from Delta Dental.
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth in West Virginia
As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like.
Justice, Blair discuss West Virginia’s Amendment 2 on ‘Tonight Live’
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—The debate over the proposed Amendment 2 on West Virginia’s ballot is still going as Election Day quickly approaches in the Mountain State. Both West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair stopped by the Tonight Live studio to weigh in on either side of the debate. Tune into […]
West Virginia agency encourages people to apply for assistance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now is a good time for homeowners, who are behind in their utility payments, to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, […]
Both sides make final pitches on West Virginia’s Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –The ballot issue everyone is talking about in West Virginia is Amendment 2. If approved, it could lead to repeal of the unpopular car tax. People on both sides of Amendment 2 in West Virginia have their foot on the gas pedal to push the issue on this election eve. If the […]
Why are West Virginia gas prices going up again?
Gas prices have ticked up again nationally, and in West Virginia despite the fact that AAA said fewer American drivers fueled up during the same time period.
