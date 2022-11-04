ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Shore News Network

New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State”

TRENTON – New Jersey is known for many things, but it’s also home to a large veteran population. November is Veteran’s Appreciation Month and legislators are seeking to add New Jersey to the growing number of states adopting a “Purple Heart State” status. Those states include West Virginia, Virginia and Washington. This week, legislation proposed by State Senator Jean Stanfield was approved by the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “New Jersey’s veterans and active duty service members have fought selflessly to preserve our nation’s freedom, with many being wounded or killed while in the line of duty,” said Stanfield The post New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State” appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

N.J. lawmakers propose longer school days to make up for lost time

NEWARK, N.J. -- To make up for students' lost time during the pandemic, New Jersey lawmakers are proposing a bill to require longer school days or even school years. Even though children are back in school, it hasn't been easy getting them back on track, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. "I feel like they are still trying to catch up," said Lucelia Lemes, a parent. Lemes is among those supporting a proposed bill that would buy more time in school for some New Jersey students. "I see that as an opportunity to actually really catch up with what they have lost," said Lemes. "This is...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WOLF

Wolf Administration's new state child care tax credit highlighted by DHS

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. — On November 7, Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead went to the Greater Philadelphia YMCA Rocky Run Branch to highlight the $25 million investment from the Wolf Administration for a new state child care tax credit program. The program was designed to help working families with the cost of child care.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beach Radio

Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

New Jersey to receive nearly $500K from $16M settlements over 2012 and 2015 Experian data breaches

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey will be receiving approximately $500,000 under the settlements of two multistate investigations into data breaches affecting Experian in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Monday. The multistate investigation of the 2015...
NEW JERSEY STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $975 coming to many people in Pennsylvania

photo of money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for hundreds of thousands of residents in Pennsylvania. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. There are some income limits in place, so you'll want to verify the details with the state of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion

New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say

A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
DOVER, DE
Terry Mansfield

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

