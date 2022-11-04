Read full article on original website
New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State”
TRENTON – New Jersey is known for many things, but it’s also home to a large veteran population. November is Veteran’s Appreciation Month and legislators are seeking to add New Jersey to the growing number of states adopting a “Purple Heart State” status. Those states include West Virginia, Virginia and Washington. This week, legislation proposed by State Senator Jean Stanfield was approved by the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “New Jersey’s veterans and active duty service members have fought selflessly to preserve our nation’s freedom, with many being wounded or killed while in the line of duty,” said Stanfield The post New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State” appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. lawmakers propose longer school days to make up for lost time
NEWARK, N.J. -- To make up for students' lost time during the pandemic, New Jersey lawmakers are proposing a bill to require longer school days or even school years. Even though children are back in school, it hasn't been easy getting them back on track, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. "I feel like they are still trying to catch up," said Lucelia Lemes, a parent. Lemes is among those supporting a proposed bill that would buy more time in school for some New Jersey students. "I see that as an opportunity to actually really catch up with what they have lost," said Lemes. "This is...
Need to visit the MVC in NJ? Better try next week
If you need to go to a Motor Vehicle agency office in New Jersey, you may want to plan for next week. MVC agencies will be closed for two state holidays days this week: Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov.11. Nov. 8 is Election Day. Nov. 11 is Veterans' Day.
WOLF
Wolf Administration's new state child care tax credit highlighted by DHS
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. — On November 7, Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead went to the Greater Philadelphia YMCA Rocky Run Branch to highlight the $25 million investment from the Wolf Administration for a new state child care tax credit program. The program was designed to help working families with the cost of child care.
Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey to receive nearly $500K from $16M settlements over 2012 and 2015 Experian data breaches
NEW JERSEY — New Jersey will be receiving approximately $500,000 under the settlements of two multistate investigations into data breaches affecting Experian in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Monday. The multistate investigation of the 2015...
Powerball fever hits New Jersey as jackpot climbs to nearly $2 billion
Monday’s Powerball jackpot prize is worth an estimated $1.9 billion – the largest lottery prize ever offered.
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident
A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
Is the post office open on Election Day 2022? Is there mail delivery? Does the mail run?
Election Day 2022 is Tuesday, Nov. 8. People will be heading to the polls to cast their votes for their member in the House of Representatives and local elections in New Jersey and other states will vote for their U.S. House members, U.S. Senators and governors. Here is everything you...
N.J. weather: Nicole could strengthen to hurricane. Heavy rain, high winds in forecast.
Forecasters are growing more confident that New Jersey could see heavy rain and high winds later this week from after the soon-to-be Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida — possibly at hurricane strength — and makes its way up the East Coast. Though the projected long-term path...
Up to $975 coming to many people in Pennsylvania
photo of money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for hundreds of thousands of residents in Pennsylvania. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. There are some income limits in place, so you'll want to verify the details with the state of Pennsylvania.
Watch the ‘beaver moon’ lunar eclipse in NJ
If you're someone who pays close attention to the moon, you may notice something a little different this Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last full lunar eclipse until the spring of 2025 will appear in the early morning and is being called the “beaver moon.”. This moon will appear a...
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion
New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
Lunar Eclipse Seen Over New Jersey This Morning
November 8, 2022 A total lunar eclipse was seen over New Jersey early this morning. According to NASA a lunar…
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say
A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities
New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Sorry, Gov. Murphy, the cost of N.J. legal weed is too darned high | Letters
The recent article “Gov. (Phil) Murphy joins new campaign to encourage consumers to buy legal weed” lists lots of reasons to buy legal marijuana instead of the unregulated kind, but doesn’t address the primary issue with legal weed. It’s too expensive. Period!. If you purchase a...
southjerseyobserver.com
N.J. Dept. of Agriculture Announces Record Number Of Schools Participating In Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program
As part of the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s continuing efforts to improve nutritional opportunities for school children, New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher recently announced that a record-high 210 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2022-2023 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP). The...
